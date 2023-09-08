The five exhibitions to see this week in London, from Strange Friends to Civilization (September 8 to 15)

Civilization: The Way We Live Now (Handout / Saatchi Gallery)

With access to hundreds of museums and galleries a tube ride away, we Londoners are spoilt for choice when it comes to a fun day out. But sometimes the capital’s embarrasment of riches means it’s tricky to pick where to go.

Do you disappear into the National Gallery for an afternoon, pop by some of the independent galleries in Marylebone, explore east London’s exciting offerings, or wander round the Tate?

Look no further every week: here’s our pick of five extraordinary exhibitions to see in London right now.

Strange Friends

Jinya Zhao, Before the Twilight Fade, 2023 (Photo Jinya Zhao)

Strange Friends is a joyful collection of coloured objects which all use scale and texture to provoke ideas about sensory responses, narratives and physical space. Visually stimulating, the pieces, which have been made by artists from various disciplines, including ceramicist Alice Walton, glass artist Jochen Holz, jewellery maker Julia Obermaier and ceramic and textile artist Marianne Huotari, are playful and unconventional.

Hauser & Wirth, to September 16; hauserwirth.com

Civilization: The Way We Live Now

Civilization: The Way We Live Now (Handout / Saatchi Gallery)

This extraordinary exhibition looks at human life on planet earth today through the works of 150 photographers. Broken down into eight themed chapters: where we live, how we relate to one another, how we move, the power of influence, how we relax, maintaining order, disorder, and new worlds, the eye-opening show is humorous, fascinating and utterly confronting.

Saatchi Gallery, to September 17; saatchigallery.com

Landscape Trauma

From the series Like Gold Dust, 2019, Roshini Kempadoo (Courtesy of the artist and The Centre for British Photography)

Landscape Trauma explores the ways that humans engage with the environment. Works from artists including Keith Arnatt, John Blakemore, Victor Burgin, John Davies, Willie Doherty and Melanie Friend are on display, provoking questions and ideas around the role that landscape has played as a witness of history, a place of human intervention, a source of life and a source of tension and conflict.

Centre For British Photography, to September 24; britishphotography.org

Christian Marclay: Doors

Christian Marclay, Doors, 2022 (Courtesy of the artist and White Cube Mason’s Yard)

Christian Marclay’s disorientating video montage Doors, which opened at the White Cube this week, takes visitors on a wild ride. The study of these seemingly humdrum objects, which Marclay describes as “commonplace, yet unfamiliar” – opens a portal to ideas about fears and anxieties, unrealised potentials, lifecycles and more. The piece debuted at Centre Pompidou in Paris in 2022 and was shown at Art Basel this June. At White Cube Mason’s Yard it is accompanied by a series of sculptures made from doors. Should you go? It’s an open and shut case.

White Cube Mason’s Yard, to September 30; whitecube.com

Herzog & de Meuron

M+, Hong Kong (2012–21) (Kevin Mak)

Architecture exhibitions can be a dry affair, suffering as they do from the lack of their actual subject (buildings are hard to display). But this exploration of the working process of the Swiss practice behind Tate Modern (both bits), the Laban Centre and the incredible Elbphilharmonie building in Hamburg uses virtual reality to reveal a soaring vision.

Royal Academy, to October 15; royalacademy.org.uk