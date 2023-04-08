Five easy ways to prepare for bare-legs weather

From left: Sienna Miller, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas clearly know a thing or two about leg maintenance - Getty

It is said that summer bodies are made in winter, but the reality for most of us is a bit of a panic round about now, as the weather warms up and we scramble around the back of the bathroom cabinet for some self-tan – or anything else to try and transform milky-white shins that have been covered up for months.

The Italians (more vain than the British, I should know) take leg care really seriously.

The Leg School at the Capri Palace hotel gets booked up from Easter with A-listers having their legs wrapped up like those of racehorses in icy mud bandages, being treated to daily depuffing massages, led through corridors of contrast baths and plunge pools, and then being sculpted to within an inch of their life (Sophia Loren, Gwyneth Paltrow, Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo are fans).

But if a spring trip to the Amalfi coast isn’t on the cards for you, here’s the leg experts’ checklist of how to make your pins look more presentable from the comfort of your own bathroom.

The Leg School at the Capri Palace hotel gets booked up from Easter with A-listers having extravagant leg treatments (from left: Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Jessica Parker, Hannah Waddingham) - Getty

Step 1: The Exfoliator

Kate Shapland, founder of Legology, which is a range of products designed specifically for legs (she prepares stars before the Oscars), says:

“The quickest way to bring legs that have been covered up for months back from the dead is a really good exfoliator with proper bite. By this, I mean super-crunchy – crammed with rough, sharp-angled sea-salt grains to make light work of tough old cells on notoriously dry areas, such as heels, shins and knees.

This isn’t a job for table salt, sand or any other smooth grain, because the refining process removes the abrasive benefits.”

It’s incredible the difference a good salt-and-oil scrub can make – even doing it just twice a week can make skin gleam.

Dry body brushing before a shower is another effective way to exfoliate and improve the texture and look of the skin. I was reminded of this when I recently saw Dr Barbara Sturm, who told me:

“When I do it, I see the difference in tone and texture in just a couple of weeks.”

Step 2: The Self-Tan

Tanning expert James Read says: “It’s best to shave or wax legs at least 24 hours before applying self-tanner, as this will avoid the ‘tan’ settling into the pores, and if you need to shave after tanning, use an electric shaver to avoid affecting the ‘tan’.

For a professional self-tan application at home, exfoliate the legs, then rub a bag of frozen vegetables over each leg, patting them dry with a tissue. This will close the pores. Then put on a thin layer of moisturiser and apply the tanning product with a mitt, as you’ll achieve a more even, smoother looking ‘tan’. When it comes to tanning ankles and feet, save these areas until last and just use the excess product on the mitt for a more natural look.”

shaving legs - Getty

Step 3: The Exercises

Personal trainer Caroline Idiens (she does very good 30-minute online training sessions aimed at midlife women) says:

“Unfortunately, there are no quick fixes for thin thighs, but you can make a difference in a couple of weeks by incorporating small changes every day. Brisk walking is one of the most underrated exercises – and most of us can manage this. A 30-minute walk (ideally with an incline, or if you don’t live anywhere hilly, incorporate some step-ups on your stairs at home) is a good start.

“And it sounds boring, but try not to take the lift – walking up stairs or escalators instead is a good way to get the legs moving. Any movement to depuff the legs and ankles is important, as it stimulates the lymphatic system. For leg toning, squats and lunges are two of the best exercises, as they work almost every leg muscle. Using some weights or a kettlebell will make the exercise more effective, and you’ll see results quicker.”

Step 4: The Puffy-Ankles Massage

Elle Macpherson says she raises her legs against a wall for 15 minutes when they feel heavy.

Kate Shapland takes this a step further, using her Netflix time to depuff ankles and shape her legs:

“Ten minutes on the sofa in front of the television can work wonders on neglected legs. Sit upright with one foot flat on the floor and the other raised and resting on your holding leg. Start on the sole of the foot, using your thumbs to push up in lines from the ball of your foot, from toes to ankles. Use your thumbs to trace around the anklebone, where the puff manifests the most. Push around the bone and up over your lower calves and shins. Think of it like pushing toothpaste out of a tube, with medium to deep pressure, and repeat on the other leg.”

Step 5: The At-Home Pedi

Podiatrist and foot expert Margaret Dabbs says:

“The good news is that the correct products can instantly transform winter feet into looking respectable in a slingback.” Dry heels are an issue for most people at this time of year.

“Foot filing should always be done on dry skin,” explains Dabbs, “as wet skin masks the areas to be treated and the file won’t adhere as well, which means the skin isn’t removed effectively and the results aren’t as long lasting.

“And when it comes to toenails, you can instantly make them look professionally groomed by filing nails straight across.” Dabbs recommends using a crystal nail file, “as you can go in both directions and it doesn’t snag the nails or cause any fraying”.

Best Leg and Feet Transformers

Exfo-Lite Stimulating Salts for Legs

£42; Legology

The closest thing to a spa treatment in your own bathroom. Legs feel better and look glossier.

James Read Professional Tanning Mitt:

£7.50; Sephora

Margaret Dabbs Cracked Heel Treatment:

£18; Space NK

A hard-working balm with shea butter and salicylic acid.

St Tropez Gradual Tan Daily Firming Lotion:

£11.99; Superdrug

Still one of the most realistic colours and easy to apply.

This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle

£39; Space NK

If you haven’t got time to apply self-tan, this tinted serum is brilliant. It just makes legs look better – as though you’re wearing super-sheer tights. I’ve worn it with a white skirt and it doesn’t come off or stain fabric.

Professional Foot File:

£30; Margaret Dabbs

The stainless-steel handle will last forever and you can buy replacement pads.