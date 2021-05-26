Five Designs for the National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan Revealed

Canadians are invited to have their say about the five designs proposed for this new national monument

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, invite Canadians to view the five design concepts for the National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan and share their views.

In 2019, teams of professional artists, landscape architects, architects and other urban design professionals were invited to present their credentials to design the monument. Veterans Affairs Canada later held consultations with families and experts on design considerations for the monument. Last August, the government announced five teams were shortlisted to prepare proposals, which were revealed today.

Canadians have until June 9, 2021 to share their thoughts on the designs in an online survey. The jury will consider the survey responses in selecting the winning design. This winning design will be announced this autumn.

The monument will be built on the east side of Booth Street, across from the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa.

The National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan will recognize the commitment and sacrifice of Canadians who served in Afghanistan and the support provided to them at home. It will be a permanent place for Canadians to reflect on their service. The monument will ensure that future generations have the opportunity to learn more about the mission.

Quotes

"I am very interested to hear what Canadians think about these five designs. Each is unique and reflects the theme of this memorial differently. I want to thank all teams for their hard work and vision in expressing our nation's sorrow and gratitude in a tangible and meaningful way. I look forward to announcing the winning design later this year with my colleague, Minister MacAulay."

Story continues

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"This monument will be a lasting tribute to more than 40,000 brave Canadians, and I'm very glad we're able to share these design concepts today. Canada's mission in Afghanistan is one of the most important moments in our long military history, so I hope that everyone—and those who served, their families, and the loved ones of those we lost, in particular—will take some time to share their views with us."

—The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts

The designs are presented by the following teams;

The jury selecting the winner is composed of experts in visual arts and urban design and representatives from key groups including a veteran of Canada's mission in Afghanistan, a representative of the families of the fallen, a non-veteran representative of the mission in Afghanistan as well as a military historian.

The monument is to be completed in 2024, depending on the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. All decisions will be made with public health guidance in mind.

Associated Links

Upcoming Projects: National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan

National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan

Canada in Afghanistan

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/26/c5868.html