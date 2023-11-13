Five dead and one unaccounted for after house fire

(PA Archive)

Five people have died and one person is unaccounted for following a fire at a house in west London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the blaze in Channel Close, Hounslow, at 10.26pm on Sunday, London Fire Brigade said.

The ground floor and first floors of the mid-terraced house were destroyed by the fire and part of the roof was also damaged.

Five people on the first floor of the building were pronounced dead at the scene, the brigade said.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe has offered his sincere condolences after the tragic death of five people at a house fire in #Hounslow last night. https://t.co/XoTvTXErPI pic.twitter.com/Q6M9daLvqx — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) November 13, 2023

One man left the property before emergency crews arrived and was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person remains unaccounted for.

The Metropolitan Police said all five people killed in the fire are believed to be members of the same family.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.

“Staff will be in the local community today to offer support and advice where needed.

“The welfare of our staff is very important and all those involved will be offered support from our counselling and trauma service.”

Nearby homes were evacuated during the blaze, which was brought under control by 1.25am on Monday.

Detectives and @LondonFire are investigating after bodies of 5 people were recovered following a house fire in Hounslow



Chief Supt Sean Wilson said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who very sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident...https://t.co/9TQZSEZw7E — Hounslow Police (@MPSHounslow) November 13, 2023

The Met said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but no arrests have been made.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, responsible for policing in Hounslow, said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who very sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident.

“I don’t under-estimate the impact that this will have on the wider community and beyond.

“I understand that there will be a demand for answers and my officers are working to establish exactly what has happened.”