Police Arrest Person Of Interest In 4th Of July Parade Shooting Near Chicago – Update

UPDATED with arrest, 4:55 PM: Police have arrested a person of interest in the horrific Fourth shooting at a Fourth of July Parade near Chicago. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said in a news conference that officers initiated a traffic stop of the subject and “that subject did flee. A brief pursuit went on. Ultimately they were able to get the subject stopped … in Lake Forest. The subject was taken into custody without incident.”

Jogman reiterated that “things are moving very quickly, as they do unfortunately.”

Parade Shooting Person Of Interest Is Chicago-Area Rapper; Videos Have Shooting Imagery

The person of interest was en route the the Highland Park Police Department, “where we going to begin the next phase of the investigation … to make sure or see if in fact he is connected to this incident.”

PREVIOUSLY, 2:50 PM: The chief of police for Highland park, IL identified a “person of interest” in the mass shooting that took place there today, killing six people and wounding 25. The man’s name is Robert E. Crimo III, 22. Crimo is reportedly a Highland Park local. He is said to be “armed and dangerous.” There is currently a massive manhunt being conducted in the local area by law enforcement.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement indicating, “My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected.

PREVIOUSLY, 2:30 p.m.: Officials at a hospital in Highland Park, Illinois updated the country late this afternoon on casualties related to a mass shooting at a parade today outside Chicago.

Twenty-five people were admitted to the hospital as a result of the incident with gunshot wounds. They ranged in age from 8 to 85, according to officials, who also noted that “four or five” of them were children. Of those 25 people shot, 19 released.

The local communities of Glencoe, Evanston, Deerfield and many more have canceled their 4th of July events as a result, according to NBC5 Chicago. The outlet also reported that Six Flags Great America has canceled its fireworks display and will close at 8 p.m. tonight “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Chicago White Sox canceled their fireworks show that was scheduled to follow a game against the Minnesota Twins tonight, and indicted that a moment of silence would be held for the victims before the game.

PREVIOUSLY, 12:30 p.m.: Five of the six people killed in the Highland Park parade shooting were adults and died at the scene, city officials said during a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. Chicago time. A sixth person was pronounced dead at a hospital; information on that victim was not disclosed.

A fire department official said at least one of the more than two dozen injured in the shooting transported to a hospital was a child.

Police officials said that “significant progress” is being made in the investigation into the shooter, with a “very active apprehension effort” in place. The suspect was not in custody at the time of the briefing.

The parade has been canceled.

Earlier this afternoon, President Joe Biden has released the following statement in response to the Highland Park shooting:

Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities. I also urged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time. Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries.

I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also issued a statement saying, in part, that “grief will not bring the victims back, and prayers alone will not put a stop to the terror of rampant gun violence in our country. I will stand firm will Illinoisans and Americans: we must – and we will – end this plague of gun violence”

PREVIOUSLY: A Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, outside Chicago, has left six people dead and multiple injuries, according to officials. At least 24 people have been hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police are still searching for the gunman, according to city officials. Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting “appears to be completely random” Law enforcement officials are urging people downtown to shelter in place.

At a press conference just before 1 p.m. Chicago time, Covelli described the suspected shooter as a white male, 18-20 years old, longer black hair, small build, wearing a white or blue t-shirt.

A rifle was retrieved at the scene, but the suspect should still be considered armed and dangerous. Covelli described the weapon as a “high-powered rifle.”

Police are asking parade spectators to review their cellphones for video and photos that might provide clues and to contact police with the information. Covelli said the FBI is assisting in the investigation and search for the suspect.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering,“On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we’re instead mourning the loss, the tragic loss, of life, and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us,”

Officials said there is no indication that the shooter, who apparently fired from a nearby roof, is barricaded in the immediate area.

A message on the city’s official Facebook page says, “SHELTER IN PLACE. Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. All 4th of July events have been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. Take shelter if in downtown HP. ”

Shots began firing within 10 minutes after the parade commenced at 10 a.m. CT today. As of this report, the shooter remains at large.

Nearby towns including Deerfield, Ill. have canceled their own official Fourth of July activities.

“I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families,” tweeted actor Rachel Brosnahan. “I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words.”

My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 4, 2022

While there is no known threat to Evanston residents, the shooter is still at large; and cancelations are taking place in an abundance of caution. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our neighbors to the the north. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) July 4, 2022

I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words. https://t.co/5dE7JB8Z17 — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) July 4, 2022

Erik Pedersen and City News Service contributed to this report.

