Five dead, 2 injured in truck-car collision in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 5 (ANI): As many as five people died and two others suffered major injuries in a collision between a truck and car in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday night, said police.

Jodhpur DCP (East) Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said that the incident took place in the Dangiyawas area of Jodhpur.

The injured have been admitted to the Trauma Center of MDM Hospital in Jodhpur.

Sub-Inspector Jalam Singh said that a car coming from Jodhpur collided with a truck coming from the other side near 17 miles of the Dangiawas police station area.

"Five people died on the spot, while two injured were brought to the trauma center of Mathuradas Mathur Hospital where the condition of one of the injured is critical. The truck driver ran away and the search to nab him is underway," said Jalam Singh

Trauma Center in-charge Dr Vikas Rajpurohit said that the treatment of the injured is going on.

"The two injured are in ICU. One is out of danger but the other one is in critical condition and is on ventilator support," said Dr Rajpurohit

Further details are awaited. (ANI)