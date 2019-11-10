Five cool tech gadgets to help improve your golf game

Yahoo Sports Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

There’s always room for improvement when it comes to your golf game.

And while practice makes perfect, there’s no denying the advantage that technology can bring to your game. With a wide array of golf watches, rangefinders and swing analyzers on the market, golf tech has come a long way in recent years.

Check out some of the products below to introduce some high-tech gadgetry to your golf game.

This simple, easy-to-use golf watch is lightweight, comfortable and comes with a high-resolution display. Get instant yardages to the front, middle or back of the green on more than 41,000 pre-loaded golf courses world wide. You can also keep score and track distance played, as well as the total time of your round.

This pocket-sized GPS comes pre-loaded with more than 36,000 golf courses in more than 30 countries. Get distance to the green and up to four hazard distances per hole. This convenient GPS also comes with a clip holder to attach to your bag or belt.





This laser range finder comes with GPS and is considered the most accurate laser range finder available. The Approach Z80 provides an amazingly accurate yardage within 10” of the pin. Outfitted for more than 41,000 golf courses worldwide, this impressive range finder allows you to see a full-colour CourseView as well as a Green View in 2-D.





Every wonder how far you consistently hit your drives? Is your 7-iron really your 150-yard club? Find answers to these questions with this helpful tool that analyzes your swing and helps to improve your game. With a tracker placed on your clubs — including your putter — the Approach CT10 Swing Analyzer lets you know just how far you consistently hit each and every club in your bag.





This revolutionary range finder is actually the first laser rangefinder and GPS combo unit to hit the market. It comes with a fully integrated display that provides both laser and GPS yardages. Accurate to within one yard, this rangefinder comes pre-loaded with more than 36,000 courses in 30 countries around the world.