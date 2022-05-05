Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID-19 pandemic, trucker convoy

OTTAWA — Conservative leadership candidates laced into one another over COVID-19 mandates and the trucker convoy in downtown Ottawa in the first unofficial debate of the race Thursday.

Leslyn Lewis, the MP who placed third in the 2020 leadership race, challenged longtime Ottawa MP Pierre Poilievre over his record on standing up for Canadians' freedoms throughout the pandemic. Many Conservatives opposed health measures like vaccine and mask mandates.

As Poilievre tried to argue he was one of the loudest voices, Lewis charged, "You were not one of the loudest voices."

“You did not speak up until it was convenient for you to speak up. You did not even go to the trucker protest. You actually went and you took a picture in your neighbourhood at a local stop.”

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest earned boos from hundreds of the conservative faithful packed into the conference room in downtown Ottawa by saying Poilievre supported illegal blockades.

For his part, Poilievre attacked Charest for his track record in Quebec and slammed him for being a Liberal.

As the three candidates took turns focusing on one another, Ontario MP Scott Aitchison said on stage that, as Conservatives, "all we do is yell and scream at each other," and said that's an issue if the party wants to be competitive with more Canadians in the next election.

"What Canadian is going to trust this lot?" Aitchison said.

The debate, hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network, stared off by asking the five of the six candidates who showed up for the event why they believe the Conservative party has lost the past few elections.

Aitchison said consistency in message is important while Charest pointed to the lack of seats in the Greater Toronto Area as well as British Columbia's Lower Mainland.

Charest says one of the issues the party faces trying to break through in the GTA is backlash over the 2015 Conservative campaign, when the Tories vowed to create a tip line for so-called barbaric cultural practices.

Poilievre told the room he has never lost an election, has a big social media following and is attracting many new party members with his rallies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press