Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID-19 pandemic, trucker convoy

·2 min read

OTTAWA — Conservative leadership candidates laced into one another over COVID-19 mandates and the trucker convoy in downtown Ottawa in the first unofficial debate of the race Thursday.

Leslyn Lewis, the MP who placed third in the 2020 leadership race, challenged longtime Ottawa MP Pierre Poilievre over his record on standing up for Canadians' freedoms throughout the pandemic. Many Conservatives opposed health measures like vaccine and mask mandates.

As Poilievre tried to argue he was one of the loudest voices, Lewis charged, "You were not one of the loudest voices."

“You did not speak up until it was convenient for you to speak up. You did not even go to the trucker protest. You actually went and you took a picture in your neighbourhood at a local stop.”

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest earned boos from hundreds of the conservative faithful packed into the conference room in downtown Ottawa by saying Poilievre supported illegal blockades.

For his part, Poilievre attacked Charest for his track record in Quebec and slammed him for being a Liberal.

As the three candidates took turns focusing on one another, Ontario MP Scott Aitchison said on stage that, as Conservatives, "all we do is yell and scream at each other," and said that's an issue if the party wants to be competitive with more Canadians in the next election.

"What Canadian is going to trust this lot?" Aitchison said.

The debate, hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network, stared off by asking the five of the six candidates who showed up for the event why they believe the Conservative party has lost the past few elections.

Aitchison said consistency in message is important while Charest pointed to the lack of seats in the Greater Toronto Area as well as British Columbia's Lower Mainland.

Charest says one of the issues the party faces trying to break through in the GTA is backlash over the 2015 Conservative campaign, when the Tories vowed to create a tip line for so-called barbaric cultural practices.

Poilievre told the room he has never lost an election, has a big social media following and is attracting many new party members with his rallies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 2-Taiwan says it cannot afford new U.S. anti-submarine helicopters

    Taiwan signalled on Thursday that it had abandoned a plan to buy advanced new anti-submarine warfare helicopters from the United States, saying they were too expensive. Taiwan had earlier said it was planning to buy 12 MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters, made by Lockheed Martin Corp unit Sikorsky, but domestic media said the United States had rejected the sale as not being in line with the island's needs. Asked in parliament about recent changes to Taiwan's purchases of new U.S. weapons, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng mentioned the helicopter case first.

  • Rejected Conservative leadership candidate demands to know why the party dumped him

    Toronto lawyer Joel Etienne is demanding that the Conservative Party reconsider its decision to drop him from the leadership race — and is claiming party stalwarts are "actively disenfranchising" Black and Jewish voters by leaving him off the final ballot. CBC News has obtained a copy of a nine-page report that Etienne and his team prepared for party staff as part of an appeal of the decision to bar him from running in the September leadership election. In that document, Etienne claims the party

  • Biden is telling allies he is almost certain to run in 2024 if Trump does, report says

    Both men believe they are best placed to defeat each other in 2024 and are waiting for the other's announcement for committing, Politico reported.

  • Where the Ontario leaders are on the campaign trail for May 5

    TORONTO — Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today: ____ Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford Pickering: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m. 920 Kingston Rd. ____ NDP Leader Andrea Horwath Toronto: Announces a plan to expand health care. 9:30 a.m. Front Driveway of 31 Cleadon Rd. Toronto: Meets with workers at Diversity Midwives. 12 p.m. 10 Bimbrok Rd. Toronto: Holds roundtable with local Chinese media. 1:30 p.m. JC Banquet Hall, 1686 Ellesmere Rd. Toronto: Holds

  • Phil Mickelson suffered gambling losses of over $40m, new biography claims

    To all those questioning why Phil Mickelson could possibly need the riches being dangled by the Saudi rebel circuit, perhaps the latest excerpt released from his forthcoming biography will provide an explanation.

  • Vaccine skeptics and anti-maskers who invoked 'my body, my choice' in the pandemic are now lining up to support the end of Roe v. Wade

    The rallying cry was rooted in Roe v. Wade rallies. Yet people against vaccine and mask mandates are urging the potential demise of abortion rights.

  • Vermont F-35s to fly Europe air policing missions

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The first overseas deployment of the Vermont Air National Guard’s F-35 fighter jets will have the pilots and their aircraft patrolling the skies of Europe during one of the most tense periods in recent history. More than 200 Vermont air guard personnel, their equipment and eight F-35s are now in Europe, where the pilots will fly what are called enhanced air policing missions along NATO’s eastern flank to monitor the area for intrusions by Russian aircraft. The deploy

  • Military losses mount in Ukraine as war rages on

    More than three months into the Ukraine war, military casualties are mounting on the front lines. But Ukraine’s army is far from defeat, showing signs of resilience.

  • Amber Heard said Johnny Depp once kicked her to the floor after accusing her of cheating on him with James Franco

    Heard said on the stand that Johnny Depp reeked of "weed and alcohol" during the incident. "His breath smelled so bad," she said of Depp.

  • Part-owner Ryan keeping Queen's Plate as an option for Canadian-bred Messier

    The American Triple Crown remains first and foremost on Canadian-bred Messier's radar but part-owner Tom Ryan isn't closing the door on the horse returning north to run in the $1-million Queen's Plate. The three-year-old colt — named after former NHL star Mark Messier — is the early 8-1 third choice for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The Preakness is slated for May 21 with the Belmont scheduled for June 11. That would still leave Messier time to return to Canada on Aug. 21 fo

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema did not reprise her side hustle as a California winery intern: documents

    Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, worked a curious side hustle during 2020, according to federal records.

  • Voting reported as ‘busy’ in Northern Ireland Assembly election

    An indicative turn out of 31% was reported at 5pm by the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland.

  • Canadians’ trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic

    OTTAWA — A report sent to the House of Commons ethics committee shows that Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Outbreak intelligence analysts BlueDot prepared reports using anonymized data for the Public Health Agency of Canada to help it understand travel patterns during the pandemic. The federal government provided one of these reports to the ethics committee a

  • Firefighters say recognition of cancer risk is tough battle, especially in Quebec

    VANCOUVER — Jenn Dawkins remembers the spring day in 2016 when she joined four other female firefighters at British Columbia's legislature to lobby for the inclusion of breast cancer as a presumed occupational illness covered by the province's health and safety agency for workers. Dawkins was diagnosed with breast cancer three years later. "I went through a mastectomy and four months of chemotherapy during the early stage of the pandemic," she said. Reconstructive surgery followed. "This is an a

  • MMF election to be held in June

    The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) has set a date for its next election, and Red River Métis citizens will go to the polls next month to choose their leadership. On Wednesday, MMF announced that they had passed a resolution that will see them hold an election on June 14 for the position of president, as well as for vice president and regional executive officer positions in each of their seven regions. Elections for the government of the Red River Métis are required every four years with the las

  • Finland Braces For Russian Gas Cut-Off Ahead Of NATO Decision

    Finland is prepared that it could be next on Russia’s list for cutting off gas deliveries for European Union members, as the Russian neighbor to northwest is expected to decide within weeks whether to apply to join NATO

  • Lawyer For Roe Calls Overturning The Law 'Giant Step Backward' For Privacy Rights

    "What other freedoms will Americans see retracted if the right to privacy ends in America?" Linda Coffee wrote in The New Republic.

  • Inflation in Turkey soars to eye-popping near 70% in April

    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 70% in April, official data showed Thursday, as skyrocketing prices eat away at earnings and put even basic necessities out of reach for many households. The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 69.97% in April compared with the previous year, the biggest year-over-year increase since 2002. The annual inflation rate was up from 61.14% in March. In comparison, the highest U.S. inflation in 40 years amounted to 6.6% l

  • Potential buyers preparing final bids for St. Lawrence mine, says insolvency monitor

    The firm overseeing the sales process for the insolvent fluorspar mine in St. Lawrence has confirmed that potential buyers are preparing final bids to acquire or invest in the idled operation, and a way forward could be revealed by mid-summer. That's the word from Phil Clarke of Grant Thornton, the court-appointed monitor for the sale and investment solicitation process, which is being conducted under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, or CCAA. He said a restructuring of Canada Fluorspar

  • Rising oil prices buy Iran time in nuclear talks, officials say

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Emboldened by an oil price surge since Russia invaded Ukraine, Iran's clerical rulers are in no rush to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with world powers to ease sanctions on its energy-reliant economy, three officials familiar with Tehran's thinking said. Last year, the Islamic Republic engaged in indirect talks with the United States as a route to cancelling U.S. sanctions that have gutted revenues and dramatically worsened economic hardships for ordinary people, stirring discontent. But the talks have been on hold since March, chiefly over Iran's insistence on Washington removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Tehran's elite security force, from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list.