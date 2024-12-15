Five conceded, fan exodus and player hooked after 15 minutes: Southampton’s nightmare against Spurs

Son celebrates the second of three goals Spurs scored in the first 14 minutes - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

“Incredibly hurtful and embarrassing” was how Southampton’s Russell Martin described his side being on the bottom of the table before this match. Quite where he found the words to describe this performance by his team is not clear. But here are a few that might be appropriate: wretched, abject, woeful. Because this was as pitiful a surrender as any in living memory, for the home fans a horrible throwback to the day in 2019 when they lost 9-0 here to Leicester.

Here is an anatomy of a total humiliation the people of Southampton will wish to forget and on which cost Martin his job.

1st minute: Maddison sets tone

Martin’s team did not even give their fans the chance to settle into their seats before they laid out the red carpet to allow disaster to strike. Tottenham’s Djed Spence, making a rare start at right-back, turned in midfield, drove forward and, seeing James Maddison totally unattended in the middle, passed perfectly into his path. The midfielder, waved through by a Southampton team playing as if allergic to the tackle, went on to beat Alex McCarthy with ease. The delighted Tottenham fans momentarily stopped singing about their chairman (“we want Levy out” was their favourite warm-up number) to eulogise the scorer.

12th minute: Son strikes

Son Heung-min, bursting in at the far post, fired home after the Saints defence – not for the last time in this match – failed to clear a cross. “We want Martin out,” chanted the Southampton fans in response. And “Russell Martin, your football is s---”. This was the match, apparently, when everyone wanted someone out.

14th minute: Kulusvski makes it three

Dejan Kulusevski joined in the fun. Darting through a completely flat-footed Saints backline to stab home Son’s cross, he made it three for Spurs.

Dejan Kulusevski scores Spurs’ third goal - Getty Images/Dan Istitene

15th minute: Sulemana hooked

Martin responded by removing his winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and sending on another centre-back, Nathan Wood, in a belated attempt to shore things up. Suleman looked absolutely furious at being blamed for what was clearly not his fault, engaging in a lengthy argument with the coaching staff.

25th minute: Southampton hand Spurs a fourth and fans head for exit

The addition of another defender did not help Martin’s cause. In fact, it seemed to add little in the way of backbone to a side already delivering all the resistant properties of a damp roll of lavatory paper. Not least when Destiny Udogie, midway in his own half, dispossessed Kyle Walker-Peters with the ease of a Rottweiler stealing a bone from a chihuahua. He pushed on and passed to Son, who crossed to Pape Sarr on the edge of the area.

The Spurs man simply strolled through a melting Saints defence and nonchalantly popped the ball in the net. With every goal, this Saints defence were providing their manager with a new definition for the term embarrassing, which was too much for many Southampton fans to stay and watch.

45 minutes: Martin misses the fifth

After apparently having seen enough, Martin turned on his heels and headed for the dressing room, keen perhaps to locate his thesaurus and look up words more pointed than embarrassed or hurt. As he went, he missed yet another Spurs goal, scored by a grinning Maddison. You wonder who told him in the dressing room that it was actually now five.

53 minutes: Calls for Mick Channon

With Martin, having put on a coat at half-time, standing on the edge of his technical area, hands deep in his pockets, those left in the home stands began a defiant chant of “Oh when the Saints go marching in” followed by one about the glory days of Mick Channon.

Russell Martin sported a coat in the second half, but it failed to protect him from the frosty reception - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

61 minutes: Unpopular substitution greeted with boos

More boos as Martin substituted home favourite Ryan Manning, the full-back who at least had given the impression of making an effort.

69 minutes: Ironic chants from home crowd

“We’ve had a shot,” chanted the home crowd with some irony as the substitute Wood tested the former Saints keeper Fraser Forster, who had probably had more challenging evenings trying to connect to the St Mary’s wi-fi. “England’s number one,” chanted the Spurs fans, now in complete party mode.

76 minutes: Postecoglou even gives Werner a chance

Ange Postecoglou, after defeats by Bournemouth and Chelsea, was able to enjoy a game for a change. So much so, he was even able to deliver a clear-the-air message to Timo Werner by sending him on as a replacement for Maddison. The Spurs manager had upset his player by pointing out his profligacy against Chelsea. Not that he was entirely unrepentant. “I’m not going to go around worrying about people’s bruised egos,” he had said before kick-off.

79 minutes: Southampton score... and have it ruled out

Mateus Fernandes had the ball in the net for Southampton. But consolation was not forthcoming. He was adjudged to be offside as he dived forward to head the ball beyond Forster.

85 minutes: Relegation taunts

The Tottenham fans’ chant of “you’re going down” was greeted by ironic cheers from those few left in the home stands. After this performance, they probably know that.

90 minutes: Martin cops it from Spurs fans

“Sacked in the morning” chanted the Southampton fans at their manager as the final whistle sounded. The Spurs fans joined in with “you’re toast and you know you are”. They were both proved right.

09:36 PM GMT

Thanks for joining us

That brings an end to our coverage of this evening’s Premier League action as Chelsea went within two points of leaders Liverpool with a 2-1 win over Brentford as Tottenham scored five first-half goals to compile the misery on Southampton. Thanks for joining us!

09:34 PM GMT

Southampton’s struggles

Southampton have picked up just five points from their opening 16 games. Only Sheffield United in the 2020/21 campaign have picked up fewer points at this stage of a Premier League season.

09:28 PM GMT

Armstrong ‘lost for words’

Speaking to TNT Sports, Southampton forward Adam Armstrong said: “It’s a tough one to take. At this level you get cut open quite easily and we got punished straight away. It’s hard to put into words really. We weren’t good enough, it’s as simple as that.”

Discussing what went wrong, he said: “We just got punished in the wrong moments. When to press and when not to. They cut us open a few times and the first goal was 40/50 seconds which just isn’t good enough at this level. We’ve seen how brutal this league is and once you’re cut open it’s just hard to stop them.

On whether there was enough instruction from the bench, Armstrong said: “We were there to do a job and we set up to do a job. It was just one of those nights it just didn’t go our away. The lads gave everything throughout the second-half. I’m lost for words. It’s a tough one because you can’t start that bad in any sport and we got punished.”

On whether the confidence has taken a hit, he said: “You could say that. It’s not easy when you’re bottom of the Premier League. Confidence comes from wins and that’s something we’re not doing at the minute.

“I’ve said in previous interviews the Premier League is the best in the world and when you’re coming up against these teams it’s tough. I’ve got nothing else to say it’s a tough one for me and the team. We have to move forward and take everyday as it comes.”

09:24 PM GMT

Chelsea ‘in title race’, says Frank

Following his side’s loss, Brentford boss Thomas Frank said: “We played a very good game here. We were unlucky not to get a draw. Some big chances we missed in the end.

“We managed for the 90 minutes to go toe to toe with Chelsea, especially in the second half. A draw would have been fair.

“Chelsea are a very good team, well coached, very good players. They spent a few quid on the squad. They’re playing with confidence. Credit to them for pushing us back in the first half.

“Second half we were more aggressive and played higher. You could see how much trouble we caused them by how much they celebrated 2-0 and at the time.

“They are right up there in the title race. They’re very good.

“It was a very competitive game with two teams who wanted to win. It can get heated.”

09:22 PM GMT

Caicedo: Kante is my idol

Speaking after Chelsea’s win, midfielder Moises Caicedo said: “We are happy. This feeling is so good for us. We’ll keep working to keep up.

“We are enjoying it. We’re doing fantastic. N’Golo Kante is my idol. I try to help the team. He’s a very big player. I try my best.

“The sky’s the limit. We will keep working hard. Keep winning, keep the momentum.”

09:20 PM GMT

Martin: I didn’t recognise our team

Speaking to TNT Sports, Southampton boss Russell Martin said: “I was hurt in the first half. We did not respond very well to the setbacks as a group. We have seen that all too often this season. After the first goal, our response was very poor.

“It’s most disappointing because we had worked on a plan. We had a week’s training and the players have been part of that process. But we did not carry out anywhere near the intensity or aggression we needed. I didn’t recognise our team in the first half. But I am pleased they stuck out in the second half.

“At this point, it is about pride and showing some care for each other.”

Discussing the fans’ reactions, he said: “They were amazing in the second half. Really good.”

On whether he was hurt by the boos, he said: “As a person, no. Because I understand that it’s not personal. But as a manager, yes. It hurts me as well as the team. But I also understand it.

On his future, Martin said: “We have no choice but to keep working and fighting. It’s what I have been doing in this job and I will continue doing it until I am told not to.”

09:16 PM GMT

Postecoglou on ‘outstanding’ performance

Speaking to TNT Sports, Ange Postecoglou said: “It was outstanding by the players. We had a tough European game away on Thursday night. We had 10 first-team players unavailable tonight and for the lads to come out with that much energy. We had to come out quickly because we knew we were going to get tired. We are asking a lot of our layers and the quality and energy showed was outstanding.”

On scoring so early, he said: “We’ve had great opportunities in the last few games early on and if we’d have taken them then you put pressure on the opposition. I said to them before the game let’s be ready, let’s have a fast start. It was great endeavour by Djed and a great finish by Maddison.”

Discussing Djed Spence, the Tottenham boss said: “He has had to bide his time. to be fair to him whenever he has played he ha down well. We haven’t been able to give him too much game time because full-back is one of the positions we have a bit of cover but we needed him to come in and play at a good level and he did. It’s a credit to him.”

Following Destiny Ugodie’s injury, he said: “He felt something but he wanted to continue. We can’t take risks at the moment. I don’t think it’s anything too bad.”

On how important a win tonight was, he said: “It helps. You just want the players to feel good and get a reward for their efforts. We can’t rest or rotate and you want them to feel good. They get their reward tonight and we’ll recover and get ready for a big game on Thursday.”

09:13 PM GMT

Maddison: We can blow away any team in this league

Speaking to TNT Sports, Tottenham’s James Maddison said: “It was a great night for us. It’s an important night. There are so many big teams all throughout the league who are struggling to get results and are on a tough patch.

“We were on one tonight. It was important to get that win. That was a big night for us.

“We can blow away any team in this league, and not just Southampton. We did the same at Manchester City. But we need to do it on a regular basis.

“We showed grit and determination, especially after a rapid turnaround after Glasgow. I am proud of the boys.”

Discussing Djed Spence, who created Tottenham’s and Maddison’s first, he said: “He’s been patient and he’s a great lad. He is a laidback character and I don’t think he needed too much of a pep talk.

“But I told him before the game to go out and do what he does best. It was a great pass from him and big credit to Djed for that.”

09:11 PM GMT

Jackson: I don’t look at the table

After scoring Chelsea’s second of the evening, Nicolas Jackson has said: “Very big win. Not an easy game. They’re a difficult side to play against.

“It was difficult because they always play set-pieces. But we won. I’m very happy.

“Listen to the manager, respect the plan and we did that. It was more difficult at the end because they wanted to score again.

“We’re getting to know each other better. Last year is finished, now we’re concentrating on this year.

“I missed that one but I was thinking I’ll get another one and try to score to help the team win. I did exactly that.

“It’s all about getting more experience. I’m getting more confident.

“We’re just trying to win every game and focus on the next one. I don’t look at the table.”

09:10 PM GMT

Match report: Chelsea 2 Brentford 1

Chelsea extended their winning run in the Premier League to five matches. Take a look at Matt Law’s report of proceedings at Stamford Bridge.

09:07 PM GMT

Where these results leave things

Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Brentford has seen Enzo Maresca’s men go to within two points of leaders Liverpool and four points clear of Arsenal in third.

Brentford slip down to 11th after Tottenham went level on points with Frank’s men but ahead on goal difference into 10th.

Southampton remain four points adrift of Wolves in 19th and nine points adrift of safety.

09:04 PM GMT

Cucurella shown second yellow for shove on Schade

It looks as if Cucurella’s second yellow was for a push on Schade. Maresca will be really disappointed with how things went after the 90-minute mark. It could have been a routine win but the Brentford goal made things tense and he will now not have his left-back for the visit to Everton.

08:59 PM GMT

Is Martin’s future in doubt?

Impossible to see how Russell Martin stays as Southampton manager much longer. No doubt that the squad is well coached & short of quality players, but the refusal to tweak style of play, especially in the Prem, is madness & disrespectful to fans. Net spend of nearly £70m too — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 15, 2024

08:57 PM GMT

Cucurella red card

Cucurella has picked up a second yellow for something he did following the full-time whistle.

It is unclear at the moment what it was for but that is the second player in my fantasy football team to do that this weekend.

08:56 PM GMT

Full time: Chelsea 2 Brentford 1

Chelsea manage to close this one out for a valuable three points to within two points of leaders Liverpool.

08:55 PM GMT

Full time: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

Some strong defending from Gray at the back post and that is the last real action of the game as the full-time whistle blows on another heavy defeat for Southampton.

08:54 PM GMT

90+6 mins: Chelsea 2 Brentford 1

Flekken takes a free-kick for Brentford high up the pitch but Chelsea can head clear. Cucurella picks up the booking for a lunge on Carvalho.

He wins his team the free-kick though and that’s probably that.

08:52 PM GMT

90+1 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

It should be six for Tottenham as Werner’s cross from the left picks out Johnson a matter of yards out but his volley goes over. There will be three minutes added on at St Mary’s.

08:51 PM GMT

90+4 mins: Chelsea 2 Brentford 1

Palmer has an effort blocked and the home fans appeal for a handball but it wasn’t given, correctly. Chelsea then have the free-kick but take it short as they look to close this one out.

08:49 PM GMT

GAOL! Mbeumo pulls one back

Chelsea 2 Brentford 1 (Mbeuemo) Well it looked like the game was fizzling out but Brentford have one back! Caicedo loses out and Schade plays a ball through for Mbeumo who skips past a challenge before tucking home past Sanchez.

08:46 PM GMT

90+1 mins: Chelsea 2 Brentford 0

There are seven minutes added on at Stamford Bridge, but the Jackson goal really took the sting out of things.

08:44 PM GMT

87 mins: Chelsea 2 Brentford 0

Frank sends on Meghoma for Lewis-Potter but it’s looking like yet another away defeat for Brentford in the Premier League.

08:43 PM GMT

82 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

Some more changes at St Mary’s as Armstrong makes way for Archer while Lankshear comes on for Tottenham in place of Solanke.

08:42 PM GMT

84 mins: Chelsea 2 Brentford 0

Jackson is withdrawn following his goal and is replaced by Nkunku. It’s been a brilliant weekend for Chelsea who look set for three points after the rest of the top four at the start of the weekend all dropped points.

08:41 PM GMT

80 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

Southampton think they have their goal as Fernandez heads home from a cross from the right but the flag, correctly, spoils their celebrations.

Dibling went close a couple of moments before as his whipped effort from the edge of the box went wide of the near right post.

08:39 PM GMT

GOAL! Jackson makes it two

Chelsea 2 Brentford 0 (Jackson) Moments after Brentford struck the woodwork, Jackson doubles Chelsea’s lead. The forward runs onto a ball from Fernandez and beats his man before striking past Flekken.

08:38 PM GMT

77 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

Some more changes for Tottenham as Maddison comes off for Werner, who received a fair share of criticism from Postecoglou in the week. 19-year-old Dorrington makes his debut for Tottenham as he replaces Spence.

08:36 PM GMT

77 mins: Chelsea 1 Brentford 0

So close to the equaliser for Brentford! Carvalho, who has only just come on, sees his poked effort from six-yards out strike the crossbar and bounce on the line before Schade’s bicycle kick goes over on the rebound.

08:34 PM GMT

74 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

Dibling picks the ball up in a promising position on Southampton’s right around halfway. He takes the ball on before cutting in but his left-footed curler is straight at Forster.

08:33 PM GMT

76 mins: Chelsea 1 Brentford 0

Brentford create their best chance of the match. Collins’ hooked cross finds Norgaard 12 yards out but his volley is tipped over by Sanchez.

Frank makes more changes as Schade, Carvalho and Ajer come on for Wissa, Yarmoliuk and Roerslev.

08:31 PM GMT

70 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

After a Southampton corner is initially cleared, Aribo whips a good ball to the back post in the right of the area where Wood is waiting but his volleyed cross come shot goes just wide of the far post.

08:29 PM GMT

73 mins: Chelsea 1 Brentford 0

Wissa latches onto a ball over the top but pokes his effort straight at Sanchez. The flag was up anyway. The visitors haven’t created a great deal this evening, will they produce something in the latter stages of this one?

08:27 PM GMT

66 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

It’s a nice move from Southampton. Downes flicks it round the corner in midfield to Aribo who feeds Walker-Peters into the left of the area. He cuts onto his right foot and looks to catch Forster at the near post but it goes inches wide of the near post, into the side netting.

08:25 PM GMT

68 mins: Chelsea 1 Brentford 0

Palmer slips in Sancho and he takes it round Flekken but takes it too wide to shoot. He looks to deliver a cross instead but Brentford can head clear.

08:23 PM GMT

63 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

Manning is absolutely furious, and rightly so, that he is not awarded the corner. It’s his last action as he is replaced by Sugawara.

08:22 PM GMT

61 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

Tottenham have taken their foot of the gas here and are just happy for Southampton to knock it around the back.

The hosts up the pace though and do win the corner down their right. It drops dangerously into the six yard box but drops to a Tottenham defender to clear.

08:20 PM GMT

63 mins: Chelsea 1 Brentford 0

The first change of the match at Stamford Bridge as Frank sends on Janelt in place of Damsgaard.

08:18 PM GMT

60 mins: Chelsea 1 Brentford 0

Fernandez, who is in some good scoring form for Chelsea, has an effort blocked. It deflects into the air but Jackson is flagged offside as he looks to bring it down.

Moments later and the striker misses a huge chance. Sancho pulls it back to Jackson but he skies it from six yards out with Flekken not set to deal with the effort.

08:16 PM GMT

56 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

Dibling plays a sensational ball with the outside of the boot in behind from the right for Armstrong to chase but he can’t quite get a touch on it as Forster comes out.

08:15 PM GMT

55 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

Armstrong is played in by a long ball over the top but his left-footed attempt is dragged wide of the right post. The flag was up anyway but that’s more like it from the hosts.

The Southampton fans who remain in the stadium are still in good voice.

08:13 PM GMT

55 mins: Chelsea 1 Brentford 0

Chelsea have picked up where they left off in the opening period as they dominate proceedings. Madueke and Sancho have both had attempts early on in the second half but it remains one for now.

08:12 PM GMT

51 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

Maddison picks up a booking for tugging the shoulder of Downes who had spun well in midfield.

Fernandes swings the free-kick into the box but Tottenham can deal with it and break through Kulusevski. Southampton get men back though to stifle the counter.

08:10 PM GMT

50 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

Manning does well to intercept a pass into Kulusevski before driving into the box. Kulusevski gets back but the ball falls back to Manning but he doesn’t take the chance to let fly as Spence makes the challenge. The Southampton man appeals for a penalty but there is no doing.

08:07 PM GMT

46 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

Southampton get things up and running in the second half at a half-empty St Mary’s. Postecoglou has made a change at the break with Johnson coming on for Son.

So often is the case that a first-half thumping is followed up by a goalless second period but I feel that may not be the case here.

08:05 PM GMT

46 mins: Chelsea 1 Brentford 0

We are back underway at Stamford Bridge with Cole Palmer kicking things off for the home side. Can Chelsea extend their lead or will Brentford get themselves back in it?

08:04 PM GMT

Tottenham and Chelsea with the half-time leads

Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison after scoring their fifth goal - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Marc Cucurella opens the scoring for Chelsea - Reuters/Hannah McKay

08:00 PM GMT

Humiliation for Martin and Southampton

“Incredibly hurtful and embarrassing” was how Southampton’s Russell Martin described his side being on the bottom of the table ahead of this match. Quite what words he chose to address his players with at half time it is hard to fathom. Because the Saints were 4-0 down within 25 minutes here, hundreds of home fans curtailing their evening’s entertainment by heading forlornly for the exits.

Spurs had started as they meant to go on. James Maddison scored after 36 seconds, waved through by a Southampton team playing as if allergic to the tackle. First Son Heung Min, then Dejan Kulusevski joined the party, before Pape Sarr strolled through a defence resembling a melting Christmas trifle, to score the fourth. Embarrassing and incredibly hurtful was not the half of it.

“We want Martin out,” chanted those few home fans left inside the ground. The manager turned on his heels and headed for the dressing room before a grinning Maddison gleefully added the fifth in added time. In truth, after a first half performance that was effectively an act of surrender, it would be an act of defiance if he emerged at all for the second 45 minutes. This was a humiliation as public and brutal as any in Premier League history.

07:53 PM GMT

Half-time: Southampton 0 Tottenham 5

That goal was the action of the half as the referee puts Southampton out of their misery, for 15 minutes at least. I wonder who will break the news to Martin of the fifth.

07:52 PM GMT

GOAL! Maddison makes it five

Southampton 0 Tottenham 5 (Maddison) Martin is off down the tunnel with a minute left on the clock and he misses a fifth goal for Tottenham! Son slips a ball in behind with the outside of his boot for Maddison to run onto inside the area. The England man chops back past his man on the byline before whipping his effort into the top right corner from close range.

07:48 PM GMT

Half-time: Chelsea 1 Brentford 0

Cucurella’s first Premier League goal since 2022 has given Chelsea the lead at the break and as it stands Maresca’s men are just two points behind Liverpool and four clear of Arsenal in third. Can Brentford offer a greater threat in the second period?

07:47 PM GMT

45+2 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 4

Son is given room once again to take aim inside the area but his low drive on the left foot is straight at McCarthy. He has one but he will be disappointed to have not bagged a second given the chances he has had.

There are four minutes added on here.

07:45 PM GMT

GOAL! Cucurella gives Chelsea the lead

Chelsea 1 Brentford 0 (Cucurella) Madueke delivers a cross from the right and the full-back arrives and is able to stoop down to head home and give Chelsea a deserved lead.

07:43 PM GMT

43 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 4

Maddison plays it out once again to Son on the left. The winger pulls off the stepover before beating Walker-Peters on the outside but he is denied at the near post by McCarthy. A goal-kick is somehow given.

07:41 PM GMT

40 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 4

Southampton should have one back! Dibling feeds Manning who plays a tidy ball across the six-yard box from the left but Armstrong pokes wide of the near post.

07:40 PM GMT

39 mins: Chelsea 0 Brentford 0

Chelsea’s 16 attempted crosses so far in this one is more than their average in entire games in the Premier League this season. The home side continue to dominate in all aspects but have been kept at bay so far.

Madueke drives well into the area but his effort is kept out by Flekken’s legs.

07:36 PM GMT

36 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 4

Following a Southampton attacking free-kick, Tottenham break quickly through Maddison who drives to the edge of the area before feeding Son to his left. The winger takes a touch and strikes with his left foot but McCarthy tips it over.

Before the corner can be taken, Bergvall goes down under the attention of Fernandes who appeared to shove him into the post. The Southampton man picks up a yellow.

07:34 PM GMT

33 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 4

Tottenham’s Bergvall picks up a yellow card as he sticks a leg out and brings down Wood.

Solanke nearly snuffs out an opening in the area but Southampton can clear. The boos are still going though from the home fans, long after the fourth goal. It’s a really toxic atmosphere for the players and Martin to contend with now.

07:32 PM GMT

31 mins: Chelsea 0 Brentford 0

Madueke nearly brings down a cross in the area but he loses out before he can get in under control.

Brentford’s Damsgaard has an effort blocked but it marks their first attempt of the game.

07:31 PM GMT

Embarrassing from Southampton

25 minutes gone and the embarrassed shuffle for the exits is in full flow at St Mary’s. Spurs have a fourth and frankly it was embarrassing.

Spurs won the ball in their own half, Udogie easily taking the ball off Walker Peters, he pushed on and passed to Son, who crossed to Sarr on the edge of the area. The midfielder simply strolled through a melting Saints defence and scored.

07:30 PM GMT

29 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 4

Udogie picked up a knock in that move and makes way for Porro who comes on at right-back while Spence shifts over to the left side.

A large amount of the home fans are heading for the exit now.

07:27 PM GMT

GOAL! Tottenham four up inside half an hour

Southampton 0 Tottenham 4 (Sarr) It’s getting really messy now for Martin’s men . Tottenham attack down their left after Udogie pinches it off Walker-Peters. Son drives to the edge of the box and finds the onrushing Sarr who dances into the area before finishing into the bottom left side of the goal.

07:24 PM GMT

24 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 3

Tottenham threaten once again with an attacking free-kick but Son scuffs his volley from 10 yards out before Maddison bends his effort high and wide of the top right corner after being handed space on the edge of the box.

07:23 PM GMT

22 mins: Chelsea 0 Brentford 0

Madueke finds Fernandez but the midfielder’s effort is saved well by the legs of Flekken.

Chelsea are piling the pressure on Brentford, who are weathering the storm for now, but the home side have already had seven shots with Frank’s men a yet to muster an attempt.

07:20 PM GMT

Unhappy home fans

There are a lot of dissatisfied fans inside St Mary’s. Spurs may be three up, but their fans are getting ever more pointed in their singing. For the last five minute they have been singing: “I don’t care about Levy, he don’t care about me. All I care about is Spurs FC”

07:20 PM GMT

20 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 3

Following the third goal, Martin immediately changed from a back four to a back three with Sulemana making way for defender Wood.

The home side do have a chance but Armstrong heads into the arms of Forster from Dibling’s cross.

07:18 PM GMT

Martin makes early change

Oh my goodness. Kulusevski, darting through a completely flat footed Saints backline to stab home Son’s cross has just made it three for Spurs. Martin immediately removes Kamaldeen Sulemana, who looks absolutely furious.

07:17 PM GMT

16 mins: Chelsea 0 Brentford 0

Cole Palmer has his first opening as he takes aim with the ball on the bounce from the edge of the area but Mark Flekken deals with it.

07:16 PM GMT

GOAL! Kulusevski adds a third

Southampton 0 Tottenham 3 (Kulusevski) They have another! Maddison plays a long ball over the top into the left channel for Son. He whips it into the area and while a sliding challenge initially denies Solanke, the ball drops to Kulusevski to tap home from close range. The boos ring around the ground as some fans make their way for the exits.

07:14 PM GMT

Tottenham rampant

Spurs are rampant. Son, bursting in at the far post, fires home after the Saints defence fail to clear a cross.

“We want Martin out,” chant the Southampton fans. And “Russell Martin your football is ****”

07:13 PM GMT

GOAL! Son doubles Tottenham’s lead

Southampton 0 Tottenham 2 (Son) It’s looking ominous for the home side. A cross from the right is flicked on by Bednarek and into the path of Son who slots home at the back post.

07:12 PM GMT

11 mins: Chelsea 0 Brentford 0

Sanchez sweeps up well as he comes out of his area to beat Mbeumo to a long ball on the wing.

It’s the home side dominating the ball early on at Stamford Bridge but have just one attempt on target to show for it so far.

07:10 PM GMT

10 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 1

There are two players down for Tottenham with Maddison and Solanke on the end of robust challenges in the space of a couple of seconds. Maddison looks to be the one in more pain but eventually hobbles to his feet.

Tottenham mount an attack once again and win a corner down their left. Kulusevski and Spence have efforts blocked after the set-piece was headed half-clear. Moments later and Son has a low effort saved by McCarthy.

07:08 PM GMT

7 mins: Southampton 0 Tottenham 1

James Maddison’s goal after 36 seconds is Tottenham’s their earliest in the Premier League since January 2018, when Christian Eriksen scored after 11 seconds against Manchester United.

Southampton have just started to settle in the game now with Walker-Peters putting a dangerous ball into the box but there is no one there to get on the end of it.

07:05 PM GMT

Spurs take early lead

Spurs up within a minute. Djed Spence turned in midfield, drove forward and, seeing James Maddison unattended in the middle, passed into his path. He went on to beat Alex McCarthy with ease.

07:04 PM GMT

3 mins: Chelsea 0 Brentford 0

Elsewhere at Stamford Bridge, Gusto creates an early chance for Jackson but the forward heads the cross wide.

07:03 PM GMT

GOAL! Maddison scores inside a minute

Southampton 0 Tottenham 1 (Maddison) I’m not sure Southampton have touched it yet and Tottenham have the lead! Spence turns well with his back to goal before driving to the edge of the box and slipping Maddison in on goal with a clever ball. Maddison remains composed and just slots it underneath McCarthy with a first-time finish.

07:01 PM GMT

1 min: Southampton 0 Tottenham 0

We are underway at St Mary’s with Tottenham kicking things off going from right to left while proceedings are also up and running at Stamford Bridge.

06:59 PM GMT

Maresca gives update on Badiashile

Enzo Maresca has been asked about the absence of defender Benoit Badiashile before kick-off.

He said: “For now, we don’t know how long he will be out for.”

06:56 PM GMT

Tottenham fans making their feelings clear

Ahead of kick off the visiting Tottenham fans are warming up with a succinct chant:

“We want Levy out.”

06:56 PM GMT

What Manchester derby result means

Manchester United have beaten local rivals Manchester City 2-1 in this afternoon’s 16:30 clash in the Premier League.

This result means Chelsea can go seven points clear of the champions with a win while Brentford could to within one point of Pep Guardiola’s men if they were to get the victory.

Tottenham have been overtaken by United, who have climbed to 12th with their win, but Ange Postecoglou’s side will go one point ahead once again with three points at St Mary’s.

06:51 PM GMT

Martin on Dibling future

Southampton manager Russell Martin provided an update on the future of Tyler Dibling, who has been a standout performer for the South Coast side this season.

Martin said: “There is an option that we can extend and I don’t think we want to do that because we want to reward Tyler for his performances [by offering new terms].

“I’ve spoken to Tyler’s mum and dad about it, and I’ve spoken to Tyler, but then I’m not involved in any negotiations. It’s down to Phil [Parsons, Southampton chief executive], the owners and Tyler’s agent, and I think that’s where it gets tricky.

“We have offered what I believe is a very good contract for someone of his age, but at the moment I don’t think his agent agrees, so that’s where we’re at.

“Tyler wants it done, his parents want it done, so we’ll see how long that takes.

“I was told about some rumours of Manchester United wanting to bid £21m. I’m not sure they’d get his left foot for that.”

06:49 PM GMT

Southampton vs Tottenham: Head-to-head

Southampton have won just one of their past eight matches against Tottenham in all competitions but have lost just one of their last six at home in the league.

There have been16 goals in their last three meetings while Southampton have scored in each of their last 15 Premier League games against Tottenham.

06:46 PM GMT

Chelsea vs Brentford: Head-to-head

Chelsea won their first Premier League match against Brentford in October 2021 but are without a win in the following five.

Thomas Frank’s side have won all three of their Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, scoring a total of eight goals and conceding just one.

Brentford can become the first side to win four successive top-flight fixtures on the road at Chelsea since Leeds in 1991.

06:41 PM GMT

Postecoglou on Werner comments

Ange Postecoglou made headlines after criticising Timo Werner following the midweek draw against Rangers in the Europa League.

When asked if he had regrets about his comments, he said:: “It wasn’t criticism - it was an assessment of his performance. On a really challenging night for us, which we knew going into it, he needs to be better.”

He continued: “We’re down to the bare bones in players. If there’s somebody in that dressing room who is fit and able to contribute that feels like he needs something extra at this moment, he’s probably not the right type.

“I need guys, and we had some last night who understand the situation we’re in. We’ve got 15 fit players, so I’m not going to go around trying to get extra out of people. If they don’t give extra right now, it kind of gives me an indication of where they’re at.”

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou - Shutterstock/Robert Perry

06:36 PM GMT

Martin says league position is ‘embarrassing’

Discussing Southampton’s league position, manager Russell Martin said: “It is incredibly hurtful and embarrassing to be on five points.”

“We are not far away and we have to just keep working, keep concentrating on the process and ourselves and just keep trying to be better.”

Discussing why Southampton have not done as well as he hoped, he said: “There have been a few too many mistakes and a few too many moments that we haven’t managed well” but his side “are growing and getting better.”

When asked about the criticism Ange Postecoglou is receiving, Martin said: “I get criticised for the same thing, about being stubborn and all that stuff, but if you believe in something and it’s taken you a certain way in life then to deviate too far from that is crazy.”

06:34 PM GMT

Frank: Chelsea maybe the best team in the league

Thomas Frank believes Chelsea could be the best team in the Premier League at the moment.

The Brentford manager said: “I expect an interesting game with two good teams. They are maybe the best team in the Premier League right now. They are maybe even more in form than Liverpool, even though they are top of the league.

“They are playing incredible football and are well coached. [Enzo] Maresca has done a top job so far with his coaching staff and they look extremely dangerous. They have so many threats going forward and have top-quality players all over the pitch.”

Brentford manager Thomas Frank - PA/Rhianna Chadwick

06:30 PM GMT

Maresca: Brentford ‘complicated’ opponent

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has said Brentford “are quite complicated” to play against because of the different ways they can set up and play.

He added: “We will need our fans behind us because I have a feeling it will be a very tough game. It could be a game decided on a tiny difference.”

Discussing Cole Palmer’s laid-back personality, Maresca said: “Many big players are that way. They almost look like they don’t care about anything, but for sure they care and being that way gives them freedom to relax.

“You don’t need to waste energy to convince him that he has to be a different way because he’s behaving the exact way he should. He loves football. He is one of the first out with the ball [in training].”

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca - Getty Images /Chris Lee

06:26 PM GMT

Southampton vs Tottenham injury news

Jan Bednarek is back in from the start following injury while Paul Onuachu and Adam Lallana make the bench after periods out with issues.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsey, who is recovering from a finger injury, isn’t available but could feature in the midweek EFL Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.

Jack Stephens is suspended until Boxing Day following two red cards this season.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are both also banned for Tottenham while Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies are all out with hamstring injuries.

06:25 PM GMT

Chelsea vs Brentford injury news

Pedro Neto is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign against Tottenham last weekend, while Reece James and Wesley Fofana remain out.

Romeo Lavia was taken off as a precaution at half time last weekend because of hamstring pain and doesn’t make the squad.

Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt returns to the bench after missing last weekend’s win against Newcastle with a minor issue.

Thomas Frank confirmed in the week Kristoffer Ajer, who has not featured for two months, is fit enough to make the bench.

Mathias Jensen, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Gustavo Nunes and Josh Dasilva remain sidelined.

06:23 PM GMT

Southampton vs Tottenham: Full line-ups

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning; Dibling, Downes, Fernandes Aribo; Armstrong, Kamaldeen.

Subs: Bree, Lumley, Wood, Fraser, Lallana, Sugawara, Onuachu, Archer, Amo-Ameyaw.

Tottenham: Forster; Spence, Gray, Dragusin, Udogie; Sarr, Bergvall, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son.

Subs: Austin, Porro, Werner, Johnson, King, Lankshear, Olusesi, Dorrington, Hardy.

06:18 PM GMT

Chelsea vs Brentford: Full line-ups

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Disasi, Rak-Sakyi, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Nkunku, Guiu.

Brentford: Flekken; van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock; Mbeumo, Yamoliuk, Norgaard, Lewis-Potter; Wissa, Thiago, Carvalho.

Subs: Konak, Carvalho, Janelt, Mee, Meghoma, Schade, Trevitt, Valdimarsson, Ajer.

06:14 PM GMT

Postecoglou makes five changes

There are five changes to Tottenham’s team that drew against Rangers in midweek as Spence, Sarr, Bergvall, Kulusevski and Solanke replace Porro, Bentancur, Bissouma, Johnson and Werner.

06:12 PM GMT

Four changes for Southampton

McCarthy, Bednarek, Aribo and Kamaldeen come in for Lumley, Bree, Wood and Archer as Russell Martin makes four changes to the side that were beaten 1-0 away against Aston Villa last weekend.

06:09 PM GMT

Frank makes two changes

There are two changes to the Brentford side that started the 4-2 win over Newcastle last weekend as Thomas Frank brings in Roerslev and Damsgaard for Thiago and Carvalho.

Your Bees to take on Chelsea 🐝 pic.twitter.com/COYVKGWEB2 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 15, 2024

06:07 PM GMT

Three changes for Chelsea

After rotating heavily for their midweek Uefa Conference League tie, Enzo Maresca makes three changes to the side that won 4-3 away to Tottenham in the Premier League last weekend as Gusto, Tosin and Madueke come in for Lavia, Badiashile and Neto.

06:04 PM GMT

Preview: Chelsea look to close gap as pressure mounts on Postecoglou

Good evening and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, minute-by-minute Premier League clockwatch. There are two fixtures in store this evening as second-placed Chelsea host Brentford at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham Hotspur look for their first win in four league matches in their visit to bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

Chelsea have been one of the surprise packages this season and have the chance this evening to reduce their deficit to leaders Liverpool to just two points. Enzo Maresca’s side are in terrific form having won their last four in the league and their last six in all competitions. Their most recent triumph domestically came against bitter rivals Tottenham as they came from 2-0 down to win 4-3 in north London.

With Liverpool and Arsenal both being held to home draws on Saturday against Fulham and Everton, respectively, Chelsea have the opportunity to make significant ground in the title race and extend their advantage over Mikel Arteta’s men to four points. However, they come up against a Brentford side, who have won all three of their Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, scoring a total of eight goals and conceding just one.

A fourth win on the spin away against Chelsea would take Thomas Frank’s men from 10th up to sixth but having picked up just one point on the road this season, the odds are stacked against them. Regardless of the result, goals are to be expected in this clash with Chelsea leading the way at the top of the scoring charts this season while Brentford sit joint-second alongside Liverpool.

Defeat for Brentford this evening would present the chance for Tottenham to go level on points with Frank’s men, should they pick up all three points at St Mary’s. The pressure has been mounting on manager Ange Postecoglou though, with his side’s 4-0 win over champions Manchester City being followed up by a draw against Fulham and defeats against Bournemouth and Chelsea.

They have also been held to draws against Roma and most recently Rangers in that time in the Europa League with Postecoglou making headlines on Thursday as he publicly criticised Timo Werner for his performance in Scotland.

A visit to Southampton is a welcome one for Postecoglou with Russell Martin’s side picking up just five points so far this season. Since their solitary win of the season against Everton in November, Southampton have amassed just one point in their six league ties. It was a 1-0 defeat away against Aston Villa last time out for Martin’s men while their most recent home clash saw them ship five goals against Chelsea.

A win tonight for Southampton would see them go to within just one point of Wolves in 19th but they would remain six points adrift of safety. Goals are likely in this one too with the three most recent meetings between the sides producing 16 goals in total.