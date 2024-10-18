Five changes Erik ten Hag must make in the next seven Man Utd games to avoid the axe – View

Manchester United have endured an abysmal start to the season and manager Erik ten Hag is under enormous pressure.

The Red Devils are sitting in the 14th spot with merely eight points in seven Premier League games.

They drew both of their Europa League games, with the 3-3 Porto clash feeling more like a humiliating loss.

Erik ten Hag has avoided the axe for now but he must deliver better results in the next seven games.

If not, he risks losing his job before the November international break.

We believe the United head coach must do these five things to turn the tides in his favour.

Less rotation, more stability

Ten Hag was compelled to rotate his starting XI extensively last season due to several injuries. Now, he is doing it by choice.

The manager must emphasise stability more than constantly changing personnel.

He has been playing musical chairs for the two wing spots between Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo.

He surprisingly subbed Rashford off at half-time against Porto at the break when the forward was creating havoc on the left wing.

The frequent swaps among the centre-backs in nearly every game have led to uncertainty.

This lack of consistency must change to build a more cohesive and effective unit.

Take more risks with his substitutions

Sir Alex Ferguson always talked about taking more risks when your side is losing. It is hard to recall when Ten Hag threw the kitchen sink in while chasing the winning goal.

In the 1-1 draw with FC Twente at Old Trafford, United ended with Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte in midfield and Mason Mount on the left wing.

Ten Hag could have paired Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee up front and substituted the latter if they found a breakthrough.

Similarly, against Crystal Palace, bringing on Antony or Mount for Eriksen might have been a better choice in order to find a winner.

Better defensive shape during transitions

United’s strength has traditionally been their counter-attacking prowess, fueled by their quick wingers.

However, they have been targeted with the same tactics this season.

With Diogo Dalot occupying central space, Lisandro Martinez has been left to cover two roles on the left side of the defence.

Tottenham Hotspur exploited this vulnerability in their 3-0 victory over United.

De Ligt and Martinez were left exposed at the back, with the full-backs caught high up the pitch.

Create a solution for struggling midfield

Kobbie Mainoo’s injury has hit Ten Hag hard. He was the only midfielder performing decently this season.

With both Mainoo and Mount unavailable, United must rely on Eriksen to play as a number eight.

While the Denmark international has been productive in attack, he is a liability defensively.

He lacks the pace to cover the ground, often leaving the defence vulnerable.

Dalot’s movement into midfield could provide some support but it exposes the left flank.

Ten Hag must strategically set up his team to address both these issues effectively.

Make attack more ruthless

No team can win matches without scoring goals. United have netted only five times in the league this season.

Only Southampton scored fewer in the English top flight.

Garnacho started the season strongly but his form has dipped lately. Rashford has shown flashes of his trickery but needs to take more responsibility and find the net consistently.

While Hojlund and Zirkzee are promising young strikers, United desperately need them to be more clinical in front of goal.

Every missed chance could make a big impact on Ten Hag’s job over the next few weeks.

