Five new cases of COVID-19 added to ongoing outbreak at south Edmonton care home

Shepherd's Care Millwoods continuing-care centre in south Edmonton is reporting an increase of five new cases of COVID-19, according to an update posted to the foundation's website on Saturday.

There are now 85 cases of COVID-19 linked to an outbreak at the Millwoods facility. Residents have seen an increase of one case, bringing the total to 54, all living on the third floor of the facility.

The remaining new cases are all staff members. This brings the total number of staff with COVID-19 to 31, 22 of whom are employed by Shepherd's Care, seven are placement students or support staff through the facility's service providers and two are employed by Alberta Health Services.

Of the 31, three staff members have recovered.

No new deaths have been reported. The death toll remains at seven.