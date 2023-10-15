5th Canadian killed in Israel, government confirms

A fifth Canadian has died in Israel, according to the government on Sunday, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Global Affairs Canada's assistant deputy minister for consular security and emergency management Julie Sunday made the announcement on Sunday, raising the previously reported death toll from four on Saturday.

"It has always been a possibility that missing persons would be confirmed deceased. ... It is an extremely tragic outcome," Sunday said during a briefing in Ottawa. "Our thoughts are with the families in all of these cases.

"We are very focused on addressing the cases of the three missing persons, who we continue to try to locate and bring back to safety in Canada."

On Saturday, the family of 22-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who went missing after attending a music festival in Israel, confirmed she had died. That made her the fourth Canadian to have died amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Since the conflict began on Oct. 7, the other Canadians who have died include Adi Vital-Kaploun, 33, Ben Mizrachi, 22 and Alexandre Look, 33.

A possible exit agreement to help Canadians and other foreigners flee Gaza through Rafah Crossing into Egypt was cancelled on Saturday. But another plan to help Canadians flee the besieged Gaza Strip is underway, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly shared over the weekend.

"We're extremely concerned about the situation in Gaza," Joly said Saturday at a news conference from Jordan. "Gaza is one of the worst places on Earth to be right now."

A new deal between Canada, Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Authority would allow dozens of Canadians trapped in the West Bank to escape by bus from Jordan. While that plan could begin as early as Monday, Sunday told reporters during the briefing that the plan is complicated.

Canadians in Israel are still taking military flights out of Tel Aviv to flee the conflict.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared that Canada is "deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip" in a statement released on Saturday.