These five California coffee shops were ranked among the best in US, Yelp says

California has five of the top coffee shops in the country, according to a new report released by Yelp.

These coffee shops are sprinkled across the state, in Oak Park, Compton, San Francisco, Ventura and San Juan Capistrano.

“Yelp’s top coffee shops in the US and Canada” was released on Sept. 2, and it includes 100 of the best places to grab a brew in the nation.

To find the top coffee shops in the country, Yelp identified businesses in the coffee shop category and then ranked each place based on the total volume and ratings of reviews, among other factors.

Cafe Sapientia — Oak Park

This Oak Park coffee shop opened in 2019, and it touts its “high quality” and “gourmet” coffee.

The coffee shop serves all the go-to coffee beverages like espresso, cold brew, pour over coffee, latte and macchiato.

And it serves some specialty drinks, too.

“I got the Sapienna drink, which is similar to a latte with sea salt foam and chocolate shavings. Super good and light, I chugged that thing so fast,” one reviewer wrote.

Customers can also order Korean shaved ice, pastries and panini sandwiches.

Patria Coffee Roasters — Compton

Neighborhood coffee shop Patria Coffee Roasters is a “small-batch organic coffee roaster.”

Yelp reviewers rave about the brews and bites.

“Amazing coffee, flavors, ambiance. Looking forward to returning! I love that they sell plants too!” one reviewer wrote.

In addition to coffee classics, Yelp reviewers have recommended ordering the cafe de olla latte and the cold brew.

“My favorite is a basic latte with ‘cafe de olla’ syrup. I’m typically not a fan (of) anise, which is the base of the ‘cafe de olla’ syrup, but it works here!! Give it a go!” another reviewer wrote.

Mission Blue coffee shop in San Francisco serves coffee and sells locally made gifts and trinkets.

Customers can order matcha latte, lavender latte, golden milk latte and chaga latte, along with all the other classic drinks.

“Lavender latte with oat milk was super tasty! They added a sweet little touch by putting fresh lavender on the cup. The staff said it was from the owner’s garden!” one reviewer wrote.

Fresh local pastries are also on the menu, including almond croissants, ham and cheese croissants, cookies, banana bread and blueberry muffins.

“Amazing lattes, delicious pastries, and GREAT locally made gifts! Seriously, I have found birthday, holiday, and every other need filled by the talented artists who display here,” another reviewer wrote.

This Ventura coffee shop serves more than coffee and tea.

It also offers empanadas that are “flaky and crispy while the filling was savory and flavorful!” one reviewer said.

“The empanadas are phenomenal ... with the best side sauces. My favorites are the chicken, spinach feta, and potato beef,” another reviewer wrote.

Reviewers also said they liked the coffee and other pastries.

Yelp reviewers say the name of this San Juan Capistrano’s coffee shop is fitting.

“There couldn’t be a better name for this coffee shop because Tim really does make great coffee,” one reviewer wrote.

Tim is Making Great Coffee serves organic coffee and none of that “hipster coffee” or “latte art to make you feel better about yourself.”

Coffee drinks include Tim’s world famous dirty chai, a flat white, iced latte and mocha frappe, among other drinks.

“I have never felt more welcomed and at home when visiting a coffee shop! I left with a full tummy, a satisfied caffeine fix, and a warm heart,” another reviewer wrote.

