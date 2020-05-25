Five business groups urge Ontario to halt commercial evictions during pandemic

TORONTO — Five businesses groups are calling on the Ontario government to impose a commercial eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groups make the request in an open letter to Premier Doug Ford today, saying urgent help is needed as the due date for June rent approaches.

The groups include the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Association, Restaurants Canada and the Retail Council of Canada.

They say some landlords are not applying for a joint rent relief program from the federal and provincial governments.

Ford has previously declined to freeze commercial evictions, instead pleading with what he's called "vicious'' landlords to be flexible with business tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has said there could be legal implications if the government wades into long-term lease contracts.

