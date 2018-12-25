The Five Best (Worst?) Fantasy Bad Beats of the 2018 NFL season

Losing in fantasy isn’t funny. Okay, maybe it’s a little funny.

Okay, maybe it’s downright hilarious, as long as we’re not the ones losing. At the end of the day, what better way to get over a terrible defeat than to use humor as a coping mechanism?

In that vein, we’ve collected the five best moments from this season’s “Fantasy Bad Beats.”

Let Andy Behrens take you on a terribly funny, hilariously tumultuous trip into the past, so that we may relive the crushing losses suffered throughout the season.

We return to the moment a tight end by the name of Will Dissly decided to score a meaningless touchdown, delivering a very meaningful, miraculous victory.

From there, we on move to a player who left a plethora of points on his bench. Of course, we can’t forget the reaction a young boy donning a Spider-Man suit had when his dad lost, thanks to Will Lutz’s missed PAT.

And there’s more where that came from!

It’s great to win, but losing oftentimes leaves treasured memories we’ll never forget. Thanks again, as always, for playing, and you better believe we’re going to come back in 2019 with some more “Fantasy Bad Beats!”