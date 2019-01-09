The five best and five worst Premier League transfers from last January

The Premier League spent a record £419.5m last January, we look at the best and worst deals from the window

Yahoo Sport UK looks at the best and worst transfers from last year’s January window, as Premier League clubs spent a record £419.5m on new players.

THE GOOD

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang – Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal

In the current climate, Arsenal signing prolific striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for £56m can be classed as a steal. The Gabonese forward has netted 26 times in 40 games for the Gunners over the past year, and also brings the best out of fellow forward Alexandre Lacazette. He’s taken to the Premier League like a duck to water.

Virgil Van Dijk – Southampton to Liverpool

Vigil Van Dijk is not only heralded as the best signing of the last January transfer window, but as the best ever by some. That may be a step too far, even if the impact Van Dijk has had on Liverpool since moving has transformed them into title contenders. The Dutch centre-back has been the key part of a Reds defence that has conceded 10 goals in 21 league games this year – impressive.

Virgil van Dijk signed for Liverpool from Southampton last year and has justified the £75m price tag

Aymeric Laporte – Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City

Aymeric Laporte has really come into his own this season, starting 20 of Manchester City’s 21 Premier League games and only missing 93 minutes of their league campaign in total. But even last year he was important, starting nine of 14 games after moving from Athletic Bilbao. The 24-year-old is likely to be a mainstay of City’s backline for years – certainly for as long as Pep Guardiola stays.

Martin Dubravka – Sparta Prague to Newcastle United

Story continues

Newcastle United’s goalkeeping position was far from secure in the first half of last season before Martin Dubravka joined on loan from Sparta Prague. His debut in the 1-0 victory over Manchester United was stunning and mistakes have been few and far between since then. Newcastle’s style of play under Rafael Benitez means they need a top stopper and it was no surprise that the 29-year-old’s move was made permanent in the summer.

Lucas Moura – PSG to Tottenham

Like Aymeric Laporte, Lucas Moura has come to the fore this season, but Spurs signing him from PSG last January was shrewd business from Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy. He’s been a regular this season, netting six goals in 16 starts and helping Spurs overcome the lack of any summer signings. The Brazilian international only cost £23m too.

THE BAD

Alexander Sorloth – FC Midtyjlland to Crystal Palace

Like many of the names on the bad list from last January, Alexander Sorloth’s time at Crystal Palace has already come to an end. Brought in to score the goals that would keep Palace in the Premier League, Sorloth started four games and didn’t score. In 19 appearances across the past year, he managed one goal in the EFL Cup and was sent on loan to Genk by Roy Hodgson earlier this week.

Eliaquim Mangala – Manchester City to Everton

A slightly harsh inclusion on this list, perhaps, but getting a season-ending injury in the second game he played for Everton makes Eliaquim Mangala’s move a bad one. Brought in to shore up the defence by Sam Allardyce, Everton conceded five goals against Arsenal in Mangala’s only 90 minute outing.

Guido Carrillo – Monaco to Southampton

Who? Exactly. Guido Carrillo is undoubtedly the worst on this list. The Monaco forward cost Saints £19m and played just seven league games, failing to score once. Mark Hughes shipped him off to Leganes in summer, an expensive mistake.

Didier Ndong didn’t appear once for Watford after signing on loan

Didier Ndong – Sunderland to Watford

Luckily for Watford, Didier Ndong’s move to Vicarage Road was only a loan one, but the midfielder only appeared in the match day squad three times under Javi Gracia. Not once did he step onto the pitch for a Watford appearance. An odd signing at the time and one that proved to be a poor one, even if the loan meant the damage was minimal.

Jordan Hugill – Preston North End to West Ham United

Hardly a signing that got West Ham fans excited when it happened, Jordan Hugill made just three Premier League appearances after swapping Lancashire for East London in January, and they were all brief.. Sent out on loan to Middlesbrough in the summer, Hugill is unlikely to get another chance at West Ham.