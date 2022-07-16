Five athletes, coaches to be inducted in Milton Sports Hall of Fame

The Milton Sports Hall of Fame (MSHOF) has announced it will induct a new class of athletes and builders in the hall at a red-carpet induction ceremony later this year.

The Milton Sports Hall of Fame is an incorporated not-for-profit organization and is mandated to acknowledge the significant achievements and contributions to sport in the Milton community.

After several rounds of voting held in May and June, the MSHOF Board of Directors are electing five new Honored Members in 2022.

The inductees are Nancy McDonell-Lemaire, an olympic-caliber figure skating coach, Keith Pearch, a football coach, Glenn Turner, a baseball coach, Jack Roberts (deceased), a Campbellville pitcher, and Steve LeBalanc, a sportswriter.

So far, the MSHOF has now recognized 30 separate Milton inductees in the form of

athletes, builders and teams.

The non-profit corporation, led by President Joe Yaworski and MSHOF’s dedicated volunteer board members, will welcome this year’s class, their friends and family, and members of the

public to a ticketed red-carpet induction ceremony at the Milton Sports Centre’s main gymnasium on the evening of Thursday, November 17th. Tickets will go on sale next month at the board’s website.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter