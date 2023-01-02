Five arrested in murder inquiry after 36-year-old man’s disappearance

Ben Mitchell, PA
·2 min read

A total of five men have been arrested by police investigating the suspected murder of a 36-year-old man who has been missing for a month.

Kiran Pun, from Amesbury, Wiltshire, was last seen at 7.30pm on December 1 getting off the number 1 bus at Aldershot railway station in Hampshire, having travelled there from Farnborough.

Five men, aged between 17 and 36, have so far been arrested and bailed as part of the police investigation.

Hampshire Police are now appealing for anyone who was on the bus during his last known journey to get in contact and have also released a CCTV image of a passenger they would like to speak to.

A force spokesman said: “Officers investigating the disappearance of Kiran Pun are today urging those who were on the bus with him to get in touch.

“The 36-year-old took the number 1 bus from Farnborough to Aldershot on December 1, getting off it near the railway station just after 7.30pm.

Kiran Pun missing
CCTV images of Kiran Pun on a number 1 bus on December 1 (Hampshire Police/PA)

“In particular we wish to speak with the person at the top of the stairs in this photo, who we know got off the bus at the same time.”

He added: “As part of our investigation, we have arrested five people on suspicion of murder.

“Each of those five people – a 21-year-old and 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Farnborough, a 29-year-old man from Fleet, and a 36-year-old man from Aldershot – have been released on bail while we continue our inquiries.”

Mr Pun is described as approximately 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.

He has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.

