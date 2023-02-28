Five armed teens arrested in Midlands area where shootings have happened, SC cops say

Noah Feit
·2 min read

Five teenagers were arrested on gun and drug charges, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teens were taken into custody Sunday on Old Chester Road, an area where recent shootings have happened, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s near U.S. 321 in the Winnsboro area, less than a mile from Richard Winn Academy.

Deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle when they encountered the teens, according to the release.

The deputies could see two of the teenagers were armed with handguns, and they were detained, the sheriff’s office said.

Weapons confiscated by the sheriff’s office during a recent arrest.
Weapons confiscated by the sheriff’s office during a recent arrest.

The other three teenagers temporarily evaded arrest when the vehicle’s driver, later identified as Ja’Terria Russell, drove away from the scene with the two other teens inside, according to the release.

There was a short chase, but Russell and the other teens were eventually detained, the sheriff’s office said. There was no word if Russell pulled over or if deputies forced the vehicle to stop.

In addition to taking the five teens in custody, deputies found two rifles, three pistols and marijuana, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Russell, 18, was charged with failure to stop for blue light, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Jalen C. Cohen, 18, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, and simple possession of marijuana, according to the release.

Ratrez D. White, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Brian D. Willingham, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the release.

Stephen S. Willingham, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, and simple possession of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

All five were transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office did not say if any of the teens were connected to the previous shootings.

“February has been a very busy month for us with gun-related crimes,” Sheriff Will Montgomery said in the release. “We have implemented several patrol and law enforcement strategies to address the rise in gun violence that our state is currently facing and this is an example of the proactive patrolling that our deputies are conducting to make our communities safer here in Fairfield County. ... I’m thankful that we were able to make these arrests and take these guns out of the hands of these individuals without any harm to anyone.”

Latest Stories

  • Woman jailed for 20-year campaign of domestic abuse against 'cowering' husband

    Prison reform boss Sheree Spencer kicked, punched, bit and spat on her husband, who was for years was too afraid to speak out.

  • Video shows teen attack school employee for taking teen's Nintendo Switch in class

    A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.

  • Trans rapist Isla Bryson told 'you are not the victim' by judge before being jailed

    A judge told the transgender rapist Isla Bryson that they were not “the victim in this situation”, as the 31-year-old was jailed for eight years.

  • Judge overseeing Trump Georgia grand jury speaks after foreperson's controversial interviews

    After the foreperson of the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and a push to overturn the 2020 election spoke out in several headline-making interviews, the judge overseeing the case told ABC News on Monday that jurors "can talk about the final report." McBurney said in an interview that after the grand jury submitted its report in January, he held a "farewell session," at the request of the district attorney, in which he "reminded them of their oath, which is a statutory obligation that they not discuss with anyone outside their group their deliberations -- that's the one word that's in the oath." McBurney emphasized that "it's important for people to understand that witness testimony is not deliberations."

  • Arrest made in 21-year-old cold case murder of pregnant teen soldier

    Gloria Bates and her husband Michael received a call on Thursday from the FBI -- a call they’ve been waiting on for over 21 years. "We just want to let you know that we’ve made an arrest in your daughter’s case, Private First-Class Amanda Gonzales," Gloria Bates told ABC News, recalling the conversation she had with an FBI agent. Gonzales is Michael’s stepdaughter who he helped raise since she was 4 years old.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Brother: I Cleaned Up Bloody Murder Scene

    Law & CrimeAlex Murdaugh’s younger brother took the stand on Monday, tearfully describing how he cleaned the gruesome crime scene the morning after his sister-in-law and nephew were murdered in June 2021.“No mother, father, aunt, or uncle should ever have to see and do what I did that day,” John Marvin Murdaugh, the defense team’s final witness, told Colleton County jurors on Monday about his decision to clean his brother’s hunting estate. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my lif

  • Toddler says, ‘It is good to be honest,’ as he leads Kentucky cops to fugitive in home

    “We shouldn’t lie,” the toddler said when other family members attempted to hide the whereabouts of the wanted woman.

  • Vancouver police shoot man twice with less-lethal rounds in case of mistaken identity

    A Toronto man says he was left in excruciating pain after Vancouver police shot him twice with less-lethal rounds in a case of mistaken identity. On Wednesday, around 5:20 p.m., 40-year-old Elijah Barnett was in downtown Vancouver on Richards Street walking his friend's dog. In a written complaint to the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, he said he was surrounded by a number of VPD officers. They accused him of being a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for home invasion. Before he

  • Man who died after being found unresponsive with woman in park named by police

    His family said he was a ‘beloved son, brother, dad, partner and friend’.

  • Convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes welcomes second child and she's pushing to delay prison

    The disgraced Theranos founder became pregnant in the 10 months between her conviction and sentencing last year.

  • Head of Paris Fashion Week model found in soup pot

    The missing head of a top international model was found in a soup pot, police said on Sunday, as they charged two former in-laws with her murder.

  • Manson family member Linda Kasabian dies at 73

    Gang’s getaway driver passed away in hospital in January and has since been cremated

  • Romanian court: Influencer Tate to be held for 3rd month

    A Romanian court on Monday upheld a third 30-day detention for the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is held on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, an official said. Tate lost his appeal against a judge’s Feb. 21 decision to extend his arrest a third time for 30 days, according to Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen known for misogynistic views who has 5.2 million Twitter followers, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case.

  • Three American drug smugglers tried to bring £1.7m of cannabis into UK in their baggage

    Barrington Walters, Mandy Silowka and Kiara Lanee Malone tried to smuggle almost £2m worth of cannabis into the UK.

  • Brampton woman charged in 'airline ticket scam' that garnered over $500,000: Peel police

    A second person has been charged in what Peel police say was an "airline ticket scam" that took place across the Greater Toronto Area almost two years ago. Between June and December 2021, police say two people misrepresented themselves as working for travel agencies based out of the United Kingdom to gain access to a major European airline's secure online booking portal. "It is alleged that these two individuals fraudulently sold valid flight tickets to unsuspecting customers and collected the p

  • Patel: Reports of criminal who murdered after avoiding deportation ‘appalling’

    Ernesto Elliott was due to be flown back to Jamaica in December 2020 but was taken off a deportation flight after last-minute legal challenges.

  • Owners of proposed Indigenous wellness centre suing Town of Bashaw over alleged discrimination

    The owners of a proposed wellness centre for Indigenous families are suing a small central Alberta town for $4 million, alleging town officials were prejudiced and obstructed the project. The Bashaw Retreat Centre filed a statement of claim with the Court of King's Bench in Wetaskiwin on Monday, alleging that the Town of Bashaw and various current and former elected officials and employees abused their power and discriminated against the business because of a plan to offer services to Indigenous

  • Nurse ‘tried to murder baby within two hours of her birth’, Letby trial hears

    Lucy Letby is said to have deliberately dislodged the youngster’s breathing tube just moments before a consultant walked into the nursery room.

  • Mexican president claims he has proof of mythical woodland elf

    Mexico’s president shared what he said was a photo of a mythical woodland elf that he claimed provided evidence of the existence of mischievous Mayan spirits.

  • Inside the Unholy Sex Scandal Rocking Trump’s Ex-Adviser

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersFrank Pavone, a defrocked priest who was formerly a Catholic adviser to Donald Trump, is engulfed in a sex scandal that is rocking the anti-abortion movement.Pavone, 64, is the director of Priests for Life, a non-profit that funnels millions of dollars a year into the anti-abortion movement.He is also an outspoken activist whose political activities have brought him into repeated conflict with the Catholic Church. In December 2022, he