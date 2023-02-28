Five armed teens arrested in Midlands area where shootings have happened, SC cops say

Five teenagers were arrested on gun and drug charges, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teens were taken into custody Sunday on Old Chester Road, an area where recent shootings have happened, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s near U.S. 321 in the Winnsboro area, less than a mile from Richard Winn Academy.

Deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle when they encountered the teens, according to the release.

The deputies could see two of the teenagers were armed with handguns, and they were detained, the sheriff’s office said.

Weapons confiscated by the sheriff’s office during a recent arrest.

The other three teenagers temporarily evaded arrest when the vehicle’s driver, later identified as Ja’Terria Russell, drove away from the scene with the two other teens inside, according to the release.

There was a short chase, but Russell and the other teens were eventually detained, the sheriff’s office said. There was no word if Russell pulled over or if deputies forced the vehicle to stop.

In addition to taking the five teens in custody, deputies found two rifles, three pistols and marijuana, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Russell, 18, was charged with failure to stop for blue light, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Jalen C. Cohen, 18, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, and simple possession of marijuana, according to the release.

Ratrez D. White, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Brian D. Willingham, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the release.

Stephen S. Willingham, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, and simple possession of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

All five were transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office did not say if any of the teens were connected to the previous shootings.

“February has been a very busy month for us with gun-related crimes,” Sheriff Will Montgomery said in the release. “We have implemented several patrol and law enforcement strategies to address the rise in gun violence that our state is currently facing and this is an example of the proactive patrolling that our deputies are conducting to make our communities safer here in Fairfield County. ... I’m thankful that we were able to make these arrests and take these guns out of the hands of these individuals without any harm to anyone.”