Five amazing holidays you should be booking right now

Summer has arrived: the weather has been heating up, and social media is already full of holiday snaps. It’s likely you have your trip to Sicily or the Algarve booked already, or perhaps you are secretly smug that you have chosen to avoid the hordes of tourists due to descend on hotspots like Cornwall by reserving your spot in shoulder season.

Yet as we have just passed the midpoint of the year, there’s plenty of reasons to start thinking ahead to the adventures you can enjoy in autumn and beyond. Travel operators are reporting busier-than-ever bookings for trips later this year. Christmas market river cruises, for example, are getting snapped up already, so it’s prudent to start planning now.

Of course, thinking about that autumn (or even winter) getaway early means you’ll have the most choice. It also means you’re likely to make a saving; many destinations reward their forward-thinking customers with lower prices. Best of all, you’ll feel especially smug once everyone returns with a bump down to earth from their summer trip just as you are gearing up for something special.

Menorca is a hiker's paradise with hidden coves and beaches trimmed by forests of juniper - Moment RF/Getty

The Balearics without the crowds

When to go?

September to November

Why now?

Menorca is an underrated destination for the keen hiker. Those in search of a Spanish walking holiday will likely first think of the Camino de Santiago, with the Balearics dismissed as somewhere for family breaks. Yet the island is a wonderful place to wander – all hidden coves, thickly-wooded gorges and beaches trimmed by forests of juniper. Staying in rural inns and cottages allows the authentic Menorca to come alive, while the shoulder season ensures the beaches will be much, much quieter.

Book this

A good walking holiday is all about the logistics. Pura Aventura’s (01273 676712; pura-aventura.com) Menorca Coastal Trails package starts and ends in Mahón, with a self-guided tour taking in the best of the 115-mile coastal trail. The price includes eight nights’ accommodation, walking notes with GPS trackers, luggage transfers and a guided gorge hike. Excludes flights. From £1,850.

Enjoy Christmas time in Europe

When to go?

December

Why now?

River cruises to the best festive destinations – Belgium, Germany, Austria – are selling out increasingly quickly. It’s understandable: the Christmas markets in Europe are simply much better than the ones in the UK, with genuinely attractive gifts and the freshest gluhwein available. There’s something appealing about escaping a long British December and replacing it with an elegant trip along the Rhine, too, with all the most charming parts of a cruise, like gala dinners, included. Best of all, it means you can do your Christmas shopping en route.

Book this

By booking early, you can often find discounted prices on festive river cruises. Uniworld (0808 168 9231; uniworld.com), the boutique river cruise company, is currently offering an eight-day tour of Belgium’s Christmas markets for £1,999pp; departs December 2, 9, 16. Excludes flights.

The Christmas markets in Europe are simply much better than the ones in the UK, says our writer - Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spend shoulder season in the Deep South

When to go?

October

Why now?

A trip around the Deep South of the US is truly eye-opening. In the summer months, the world-renowned hospitality (and food, music and history) competes with the blistering heat. By autumn, however, the weather is considerably cooler. Ticking off Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans is an almighty, colourful experience; twinning a rail journey through swampland with time in the cities takes a trip into once-in-a-lifetime territory.

Book this

Bon Voyage (0800 316 3012; bon-voyage.co.uk) offers an 11-day Heritage to Honky Tonk tour, starting at £3,125pp. Travel by air, rail, private car and Mississippi steamer are included, as is entry to multiple attractions including the Country Music Hall of Fame and a VIP Graceland Tour.

Discover Petra and Wadi Rum on two wheels

When to go?

September

Why now?

The spectacular desert scenery of Jordan is becoming a hot destination for UK travellers. It is less well known for its cycling opportunities, but the breathtaking landscapes and historical sites, like Petra, Wadi Rum and Madaba, are surprisingly accessible – and even more rewarding after a morning spent on two wheels. It’s a rather thrilling way to see the country. In September the weather is warm without being scorching – plus there’s not a raindrop in sight.

Book this

Responsible Travel (01273 823700; responsibletravel.com) runs nine-day cycling trips around Jordan’s major sights, with prices starting at £2,249pp, including flights and accommodation, with one night spent at a Bedouin camp.

Adventurous travellers can explore the breathtaking landscapes of Wadi Rum by bike - E+/Getty

Treat yourself in Cheshire

When to go?

September

Why now?

It can be rather disappointing to return from an early summer holiday to realise you have no breaks in the diary until Christmas. Instead of counting down to winter, it can be a delightful boost to plan a trip in between, ideally one that can be squeezed into a weekend. It doesn’t have to be a far-flung voyage, either, but make sure it feels like a treat. The ideal remedy to post-holiday blues, then, is a spa break, preferably somewhere tucked away in the countryside. Throw in a decent meal and a comfortable place to stay, and you’ll forget you were ever complaining.

Book this

Carden Park (01829 731000; cardenpark.co.uk) in Cheshire is a perennial favourite on social media for good reason. Its Twilight Spa Retreat starts at £220pp, including evening spa access, a two-course dinner, overnight accommodation, breakfast and access to all the leisure facilities.

