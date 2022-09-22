FIU seeking stability at starting QB position as it prepares for conference opener

Call it deja FIU.

The FIU Panthers are right back where they started their season three weeks ago – with the same number of wins as losses and no announced starting quarterback.

FIU (1-1) will open its Conference USA opener on Saturday at Western Kentucky University (2-1), and Panthers coach Mike MacIntyre has made no indication of which QB he will start: Gunnar Holmberg, Grayson James or Haden Carlson. All three have played so far this season.

Not that this bothers FIU star wide receiver Tyrese Chambers.

“I played with three quarterbacks in little league, I played with three quarterbacks in high school, three quarterbacks at my last (college, Sacred Heart), and three quarterbacks now,” Chambers said.

“I’ve been dealing with that my whole life. But I can play with any quarterback. It doesn’t matter how they throw. I will make adjustments.”

Indeed, Chambers leads C-USA with nine catchers per game, and he ranks seventh in the league in yards per contest (79.0).

Saturday’s game will be played at WKU’s 22,000-seat stadium in Bowling Green, starting at 3:30 p.m., and it will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

“I’m excited,” Chambers said. “It’s a CBS game, national television game. This is an opportunity to make a name for yourself.

“I’ve studied some stuff on Western Kentucky. They are a really good team, but there are some things we can take advantage of, and hopefully we get to that.”

WKU, though, is a 31-point favorite on Saturday. The Hilltoppers have been impressive so far this season, beating Austin Peay, 38-27; defeating host Hawaii, 49-17; and nearly knocking off host Indiana before losing in overtime, 33-30.

Chambers said he and his fellow FIU receivers ate chicken wings and fries at a local restaurant while watching the WKU-Indiana game.

“Win,” Chambers said when asked if he rooted for a WKU victory or defeat. “It’s C-USA against a Power Five school. I wanted them to get that dub (win).”

Chambers won’t be rooting for WKU this week, of course, and it will be interesting to see how the Panthers settle their QB question.

Story continues

The Panthers started Duke transfer Gunnar Holmberg in their season-opening 38-37 overtime win over Bryant, an FCS program. But Holmberg suffered a concussion in that game, and it was James who carried the Panthers to victory, firing four touchdown passes.

Last week, James made his first career collegiate start, and FIU was defeated 41-12 by host Texas State. Holmberg missed the game, and FIU third-stringer Carlson made his collegiate debut.

Besides the QB issue, FIU needs other receivers to emerge to take pressure off of Chambers, who has been facing nearly constant double-teams.

“I’ve seen crazy stuff,” Chambers said of the coverages he has faced. “I’ve never before seen a safety run over the top of a fade on the goal line.”

Chambers admitted “it’s hard to stay engaged” when facing so many multiple coverages.

Florida International University Head Coach Mike MacIntyre reacts with wide receiver Tyrese Chambers (0) after defeating Bryant University 38-37 in overtime of an NCAA Conference USA football game at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

After Chambers’ 18 catches, FIU’s second-leading wide receiver is Kris Mitchell, with five receptions, and that’s an area where the Panthers need improvement.

As for FIU’s defense, WKU represents a massive challenge. The Hilltoppers have scored at least 30 points in 17 consecutive games.

In fact, WKU leads C-USA with a 39.0 scoring average. FIU is next-to-last in the league in defense, allowing 39.0 points.

“Western has an excellent program,” MacIntyre said. “It will be a tough challenge, but our guys are excited about going up there to play.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ WKU has beaten FIU three straight times, including 34-19 last year. WKU is 12-6 at home under current coach Tyson Helton, and the Hilltoppers are coming off a 9-5 season during which they lost in the C-USA title game, 49-41, to Texas-San Antonio.

▪ WKU quarterback Austin Reed is a graduate-transfer from West Florida, where he won an NCAA Division II national championship in 2019. Reed, a 6-2, 230-pounder from St. Augustine, is this year completing 69.2 percent of his passes and ranks second in C-USA in yards per game (292.0).

▪ WKU running back Kye Robichaux is averaging an impressive 7.9 yards per carry. He is ninth in the league with 67.3 yards per game.

▪ WKU wide receiver Daewood Davis is fourth in the league with 93.0 receiving yards per game. Davis, who is from Deerfield Beach High and played for coach Mario Cristobal at Oregon, is averaging 17.4 yards on his 16 catches.

▪ FIU’s Lexington Joseph ranks second in C-USA in kickoff-return average (29.6).

▪ FIU linebackers Donovan Manuel (10.0) and Gaethan Bernadel (9.5) rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in C-USA tackles per game.