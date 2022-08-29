FIU releases depth chart with an elated Gunnar Holmberg as its starting quarterback

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Walter Villa
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mike MacIntyre
    American football player and coach

Gunnar Holmberg contacted his mother, Jennifer, and his sister, Torianne, on Monday morning, sending a two-word group text:

“Let’s Ride!”

That was Holmberg’s euphoric way of letting his family know that he had just been named FIU’s starting quarterback, beating out Grayson James and Haden Carlson.

Jennifer, a third-grade teacher at Lakewood Elementary in Durham, North Carolina, had to stifle a scream because she was still at school.

Torianne, who at 25 is two years old than her brother, shot back an excited text with several added “o’s” for emphasis:

“Let’s gooooooo!”

Jennifer, who lost her husband Sean – Gunnar and Torianne’s father – to brain cancer on Nov. 10, 2009 -- said she will have quite a few members of her family at FIU Stadium on Thursday night for the Panthers’ season opener against Bryant.

“I’m super excited,” Jennifer said. “I want FIU to come out strong, and I think having Gunnar there is the way to go.”

FIU coach Mike MacIntyre agreed, saying he and his assistant coaches felt “Gunnar was better for us at this time.”

Holmberg, who is related to Hall of Fame quarterback/kicker George Blanda, is the only QB on the FIU roster with starting experience. He went 3-8 last year as Duke’s starter.

Despite that losing record with an often-overmatched Duke squad, Holmberg, a 6-3, 205-pounder, got off to an impressive 3-3 start, completing 72.5 percent of his passes in his first six games. During that span, he also averaged 269 passing yards per game, with six TD tosses and four interceptions.

Armed with that experience, Holmberg beat out James, who is now on the second team, and Carlson.

“I’ve been very impressed with (all three) quarterbacks during fall camp,” MacIntyre said. “They’ve made excellent strides since the spring. It’s been a great competition.

“If one of the quarterbacks went down, I would feel confident the next guy could step up and get the job done. I wasn’t sure about that at the end of the spring. But I’m sure about that now at the end of the fall.

“Grayson and Haden are very talented guys. We’re excited about their futures.”

FIU quarterback shows incredible strength in face of adversity like almost namesake

Elsewhere on the first depth chart of the MacIntyre Era – which was released on Monday – the coach said that perhaps the toughest position to decide was running back, where he is listing EJ Wilson and Lexington Joseph as co-starters.

Tight end, with Rivaldo Fairweather as the starter, was an obvious choice. Iowa transfer Josiah Miamen is the backup.

At wide receiver, FIU star Tyrese Chambers is joined by former walk-on Dean Patterson and junior-college transfer Jalen Bracey as starters. Patterson has just three catches in two years at FIU, but he has been impressive since spring.

Offensive men Rivaldo Fairweather, #13, left, and tight end Brandon Ravelo, right, participate in line drills during practice. On Monday, August 1, 2022 FIU football team opened morning practiced to the media on the practice field on the Tamiami Campus.
Offensive men Rivaldo Fairweather, #13, left, and tight end Brandon Ravelo, right, participate in line drills during practice. On Monday, August 1, 2022 FIU football team opened morning practiced to the media on the practice field on the Tamiami Campus.

The backups are Kris Mitchell, Randall St. Felix and newcomer Ross Fournet, who has zero collegiate catches.

FIU’s offensive line includes left tackle Shamar Hobdy-Lee, left guard John Bock, center Julius Pierce, right guard Rey Burnett and right tackle Jacob Peace. For now, Lyndell Hudson is listed as a backup tackle, but MacIntyre said that was largely due to him coming back from injuries.

On the defensive line, Davon Strickland (nose tackle) and Jeramy Passmore (end) are returning starters. Keegan Davis, with just one game of college experience, won the other end job. True freshman Steve Shannon, son of former Miami Hurricanes coach Randy Shannon, leads the second unit along with junior-college transfer Will Prendergast and Jordan Guerad.

Former UM coach Randy Shannon’s son is transforming himself into FIU standout

Veteran East Tennessee State transfer Donovan Manuel leads the linebacker unit. He plays inside along with ex-Hallandale High star Gaethan Bernadel. Former running back Shaun Peterson has made a terrific adjustment to outside linebacker. North Carolina transfer Alex Nobles is the other outside linebacker, with Syracuse transfer DJ Kinsler in support.

Former Nebraska cornerback Henry Gray, slowed by a back injury earlier this fall, has won a job in the secondary. Hezekiah Masses, a true freshman from Deerfield Beach, won the other corner job.

The starting safeties are Demetrious Hill and CJ Christian. Dorian Hall, back after being diagnosed with epilepsy, is on the second team with D’verik Daniel. The nickel back is Jamal Potts, with Joe Perkins in support.

Chase Gabriel is the kicker, but Australian Jordan Doelling is listed as a backup to punter Dalton Montiel, formerly of Cardinal Gibbons and Marshall University. Other special-teamers include long-snapper Jackson Lee and kickoff specialist Lucas Matias. Montiel is also the holder.

FIU punter Jordan Doelling (96) kicks the football during practice at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
FIU punter Jordan Doelling (96) kicks the football during practice at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Path is set as Fernandez, Andreescu look for another deep U.S. Open run

    NEW YORK — Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu learned their first-round opponents at the 2022 U.S. Open Thursday as the Canadians look to make another deep run at the final tennis major of the season. Fernandez, the highest seeded Canadian woman at No. 14, opens against France's Oceane Dodin The 19-year-old of Laval, Que., advanced to the final of last year's U.S. Open before losing to fellow teen Emma Raducanu of Britain in straight sets. Fernandez's run to the 2021 final included wins over

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada's Szeryk starts CP Women's Open with one of her best rounds of the LPGA season

    OTTAWA — One of the best rounds of Maddie Szeryk's LPGA Tour season could not have come at a better time. Szeryk, from London, Ont., shot a 4-under 67 on Thursday in the first round of the CP Women's Open. She and Hamilton's Alena Sharp finished the day as the low Canadians, tied for 16th with six other players. The 26-year-old Szeryk missed the cut six straight times to start the season before a 67 and a 64 helped her tie for 36th at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on July 13. She said on

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • Lorie Kane bids farewell to CP Women's Open having influenced a generation of golfers

    OTTAWA — Lorie Kane patted her heart to thank the hundreds of fans cheering for her as she walked up the 18th fairway at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Behind Kane, her niece Charlotte Jenkins — who served as her caddie — waved the crowd on to get the chants even louder. When Kane reached the edge of the green she took a bow to rapturous applause. The loving tribute was a fitting farewell for one of the most successful and influential golfers in Canadian history. Kane, who turns 58 this December, ha

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if