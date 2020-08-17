FIU Panthers assistant coach Aubrey Hill, 48, passes away after battle with cancer

FIU Panthers assistant coach Aubrey Hill passed away Sunday following a battle with cancer. He was 48.

Hill was entering his fourth season at FIU, serving as the wide receiver’s coach for the Panthers.

“It was a shock to learn of Aubrey’s passing tonight after his long battle with cancer,” FIU coach Butch Davis said. “Aubrey was loved and adored by so many who saw him not only as a coach, but as an amazing husband and father. We mourn his loss, but we will also hold on to the great memories he left behind and how honored we all were to be a part of his life. We pray for his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Before joining FIU, Hill was the head coach of the Miami Carol City football team, where he went 30-16. He led the Chiefs to the 2016 Class 6A state title.

He also spent time as receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Florida and University of Miami. Hill was a standout receiver at Florida from 1991-94.