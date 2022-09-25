FIU loses to Western Kentucky, 73-0, for its worst defeat in program history

Walter Villa
·1 min read
Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

This was the most lopsided loss in FIU football history.

Host Western Kentucky defeated FIU, 73-0, on Saturday afternoon at Bowling Green.

FIU (1-2) played its Conference USA opener without two of its top defensive players who were out due to injury, linebacker Shaun Peterson Jr. and defensive tackle Davon Strickland.

On offense, quarterback Gunnar Holmberg missed his second straight game. He missed last week’s loss to Texas State due to a concussion. This time, he sat out due to a shoulder injury.

Grayson James started at quarterback, completing 13-of-23 passes for 85 yards with no interceptions.

Third-string QB Haden Carlson completed 6-of-13 passes for 39 yards and one interception.

Panthers star wide receiver Tyrese Chambers was held to just one catch for 17 yards.

FIU, now playing under first-year coach Mike MacIntyre, has lost 20 straight games against FBS teams. That skid started under FIU’s previous coach, Butch Davis.

The 73 points allowed on Saturday are the most in FIU history. The Panthers allowed 72 to Louisville in 2013.

Western Kentucky (3-1, 1-0) led 42-0 at halftime. WKU quarterback Austin Reed finished with a stellar performance, completing 29-of-35 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns.

Eleven different WKU players caught passes, led by Broward County’s Daewood Davis, who caught seven passes for 90 yards and one touchdown.

WKU outgained FIU in total yards, 688 to 180.

In addition, WKU was 4-for-8 on third-down conversions. FIU was just 2-for-16.

FIU was led by safety Demetrius Hill, who had a team-high 10 tackles.

The Panthers will conclude their three-game road trip next Saturday at New Mexico State.

