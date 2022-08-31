FIU football ready to open Mike MacIntyre era looking for first win in a calendar year

Walter Villa
·3 min read
Thursday night is the start of the Coach Mike MacIntyre Era at FIU.

It’s also the start of Gunnar Holmberg’s career as FIU’s starting quarterback.

And considering FIU is playing at home against a lower-classification team in Bryant University, this should be the Panthers’ first win in 364 days.

FIU’s last triumph came on Sept. 2, 2021, a 48-10 victory over Long Island, which, like Bryant, is an FCS team.

After that game, FIU lost 11 straight contests, leading to the mass exodus of its coaching staff – led by Butch Davis – and players.

In fact, of the 25 offensive and defensive starters announced by FIU on Monday – which includes a nickel back as a 12th defender – only three of them started most of last season. That would be wide receiver Tyrese Chambers and defensive linemen Davon Strickland and Jeramy Passmore.

In the COVID era, many teams are loaded with players who are in their fourth, fifth and even sixth year of college football. Bryant, for example, has many veterans, returning 17 starters.

FIU has some veterans, sure. But the Panthers are also starting two first-year freshmen – left guard John Bock and cornerback Hezekiah Masses – which is rare in today’s college football.

Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg, right, takes the snap and looks cross field during passing drills at practice. On Monday, August 1, 2022 FIU football team opened morning practiced to the media on the practice field on the Tamiami Campus.
In total, 12 FIU players are scheduled to make their first FBS start on Thursday, a list that includes Bock; Masses; left tackle Shamar Hobdy-Lee; right tackle Jacob Peace; tight end Rivaldo Fairweather; wide receivers Jalen Bracey and Dean Patterson; running back EJ Wilson; defensive end Keegan Davis; linebacker Alex Nobles; and safeties Demetrius Hill and CJ Christian.

Add linebacker Shaun Peterson to the list of new starters considering he was a running back the past four years at FIU.

All of that helps explain why MacIntyre chose Holmberg as his starting quarterback over the largely untested duo of Grayson James and Haden Carlson.

Holmberg told The Herald this week that MacIntyre met with him individually to let him know he had won the QB job.

“He said that with me being an older guy, I can use my football IQ to put us in good plays,” Holmberg said. “I agreed with him. I feel good about this offense.”

Holmberg said offensive coordinator David Yost will at times pick a formation and leave the specific play up to his QB.

“On certain downs, (Yost) may say, ‘We want a pass. You have the best view of the field. Put us in the best play.’

“I’m grateful for the trust the coaches have put in me. It’s great to see my hard work pay off. My job is to lead the team and win games.”

THIS AND THAT

FIU linebacker Luke Knox, who passed away on August 17, will be honored on Thursday with a moment of silence. In addition, each player will wear a helmet sticker with his No. 16, and the captains will bring Knox’s jersey out for the coin flip just prior to kickoff.

FIU’s captains this week are Chambers, Strickland, running back Lexington Joseph and linebacker Donovan Manuel.

FIU has 48 newcomers, evenly split between freshmen and transfers. Of those 48, 23 play defense, 22 play offense and three are special-teamers.

MacIntyre said he’s never had three quarterbacks as talented as Holmberg, James and Carlson.

Passmore played for Bryant coach Chris Merritt at Columbus High.

FIU is 5-15 in season openers.

