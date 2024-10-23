FIU falls again as starting quarterback Keyone Jenkins is benched

The Miami Vice uniforms were sharp.

But the FIU Panthers weren’t sharp – at least not on offense.

The result was Sam Houston State University’s 10-7 win over host FIU on Tuesday night.

FIU (2-6 overall, 1-3 Conference USA) celebrated “Vice Night” with the debut of its stylish white uniforms with blue and pink accents.

But that was one of the few highlights on the night for the Panthers, who now have to win all four of their remaining games to become bowl eligible.

Anything short of that would mark a third straight losing season under coach Mike MacIntyre. Overall, it would be FIU’s sixth straight losing year.

Among other things on Tuesday, FIU played its first scoreless first half since 2017, and the Panthers had their first punter suffer a blocked kick since 2018.

Here are five takeaways regarding FIU football:

1. QB ISSUES

Quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who had suffered a contusion on his left (throwing) shoulder in FIU’s previous game, was benched late in Tuesday’s first half.

Jenkins, who is FIU’s biggest star, had perhaps the worst game of his career. He threw an interception directly into coverage on his first pass, and he finished by completing just 1-of-9 for 16 yards.

“He was a little erratic,” MacIntyre said of Jenkins. “He didn’t get to practice much this week. He wasn’t in the flow. He fought through the injury, but he wasn’t feeling it.”

MacIntyre said he believes Jenkins will start next Tuesday when FIU plays host to New Mexico State.

Florida International University Panthers quarterback Amari Jones (2) is sacked by Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive lineman Chris Murray (0) during the first half of a NCAA Conference USA football game on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, in Miami, Fla.

2. PEERY STEPS UP

With Jenkins benched and backup Amari Jones also dealing with a shoulder contusion, MacIntyre went with Chayden Peery at QB.

Peery – the fourth quarterback used by FIU this season, including Haden Carlson – completed 7-of-12 passes for 58 yards and one touchdown with zero turnovers.

“He has the heart of a lion,” MacIntyre said of Peery, who made his Division I debut.

Peery, who is of Nicaraguan ancestry on his mother’s side, was previously enrolled at Georgia Tech, and he also played at a junior college.

“I’m blessed,” Peery said. “I’ve been at three different places (colleges). This is my fourth year. To finally get in felt good.”

Peery’s TD pass was a 28-yard strike in the end zone to Eric Rivers.

“I didn’t know what to do – I didn’t have a celebration (planned),” Peery said. “So I just head-butted (right tackle) JD Lee.”

Florida International University Panthers quarterback Chayden Peery (12) throws the ball during the second quarter of a NCAA Conference USA football game against Sam Houston State Bearkats on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, in Miami, Fla.

3. DOMINANT DEFENSE

The Panthers forced five punts. They forced SHSU (6-2, 3-1) to go 2-for-13 on third down. And the Panthers also came up with a four-down goal-line stand.

SHSU’s only touchdown came after that blocked punt, which happened after a missed block on the interior of FIU’s line. After that, the Bearkats drove just three yards to score their TD.

The Bearkats also missed two field goals, from 41 and 49 yards, and they were held to 207 yards, including just 76 in the air.

On the goal-line stand, SHSU had a first-and-goal at the two, but four straight runs netted just one yard.

4. TURNING POINT

With 8:03 left in the fourth quarter, SHSU started its only truly successful drive of the night, marching 79 yards on 12 plays. They took 6:06 off the clock and kicked the game-winning field goal after getting stuffed on third down at FIU’s 3-yard line.

Christian Pavon, who missed the aforementioned 41-yarder off the right post and missed wide left from 49, was good from 20.

On that play, FIU cornerback Brian Blades II came flying around right side and nearly blocked the kick.

“Brian gave a phenomenal effort,” MacIntyre said. “He was inches away.”

5. ONE LAST GASP

On their final possession, the Panthers got the ball on their own 37 with 1:49 left in the game. They needed about 33 yards for a reasonable shot at a score-tying field goal.

Instead, Peery threw an incomplete pass on first down. A holding penalty on right guard Naeer Jackson set FIU back on second down.

Then, on third-and-nine, another holding penalty – this one on running back Lexington Joseph – resulted in a fourth-and-18. Peery threw incomplete, essentially ending the game.

Asked about that last holding call, MacIntyre said: “I’ll keep my mouth shut.”