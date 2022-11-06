FIU coach Mike MacIntyre after loss to North Texas: ‘Most disappointed I’ve been here’

For FIU Panthers fans who wanted to see coach Mike MacIntyre more upset after a loss, Saturday was your moment.

FIU lost 52-14 at North Texas in a game that was not as closely played as that score indicates.

The Panthers trailed 38-0 after just 20 minutes, and North Texas emptied their bench in the second half.

“North Texas kicked our butts,” MacIntyre said. “They are a really good football team. They are a mature team. You can see why they beat Western Kentucky so bad.

“We did not play well. I’m really disappointed in our coaching staff and myself and our players. It’s the most disappointed since I’ve been here.”

With that said, here are five takeaways for FIU football:

1. SHULA BOWL TIME

Panthers fans would love nothing better than for FIU to bounce back by beating its biggest rival, the Florida Atlantic Owls, on Saturday.

FIU will host the game against the Owls, who have won five straight Shula Bowls and lead the series, 15-5.

FAU (4-5, 3-2) is coming off a 24-17 home win over UAB.

The Owls have yet to produce consecutive wins this season, but they are still the likely favorites on Saturday given how they have dominated FIU in recent years.

A win on Saturday would easily become the biggest victory in the Panthers’ MacIntyre Era, which began with his hire in December.

“We have to find a way to regroup,” MacIntyre said after the North Texas loss. “We have regrouped before (most notably after a 73-0 loss to Western Kentucky), and we will do it again.”

2. GOOFY PLAY

Linebacker Reggie Peterson – not to be confused with FIU’s top pass-rusher, Shaun Peterson, who missed the game due to an injury – was a key player in Saturday’s wildest play.

Peterson intercepted a pass and ran 75 yards until he was stripped of the ball by North Texas. However, Peterson’s teammate, Adrian Cole, recovered the fumble and ran four yards for a touchdown.

It was Peterson’s first career interception. It was also the sixth-longest interception return in FIU history. The last time the Panthers had an interception that long was an 80-yarder by Rishard Dames in 2019.

Story continues

3. SAD START, GRUESOME GAME

The 45 points allowed by FIU in the first half are the second-most points ever allowed by the Panthers in any half.

For the game, FIU was outgained 623 to 258. North Texas had 27 first downs and converted 12-of-15 on third downs, which is incredibly efficient.

No FIU player rushed for 40 or more yards, and Panthers quarterback Grayson James was intercepted twice. He completed 19-of-35 passes for just 130 yards and no scores.

Florida International University quarterback Grayson James (3) throws the ball during the scond half of an NCAA Conference USA football game against Louisiana Tech University at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Asked about James, MacIntyre said: “Anytime we only score seven points (by the offense), it’s not a good performance by anybody. We need to move the ball better, (but) it’s not just the quarterback’s fault.”

4. BREAKDOWNS ON PASS DEFENSE

Austin Aune, North Texas’ 29-year-old quarterback, completed 25-of-34 passes for 414 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He had 384 yards and those five TDs by halftime.

“He had way too much time to throw,” MacIntyre said. “He made good throws, but we didn’t drop into coverage correctly.”

5. BRIGHT SPOTS

True freshman running back Antonio Patterson made his collegiate debut and fared relatively well, rushing seven times for 33 yards and a 4.5 average. In fact, he led all FIU running backs in rushing.

Cole, a backup cornerback, did more than just score the touchdown on the fumble recovery. He also had his first career interception and six solo tackles, including one for a loss.

Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather had FIU’s longest offensive play, a 39-yard reception. However, it was his only catch of the game.

Second-year wide receiver Artez Hooker had the biggest game of his young career with five catches for 30 yards.

Still, it wasn’t nearly enough.

“We’re better (than what we showed),” MacIntyre said, “but we didn’t play like it.”