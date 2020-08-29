With Fitzpatrick out, offense struggles. And notes, highlights from Dolphins’ scrimmage

News, notes and highlights from the Miami Dolphins’ scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday:

▪ The Dolphins played without quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who left the stadium before the scrimmage began because of a personal matter.

Brian Flores had his arm wrapped around Fitzpatrick as the quarterback left the field. Fitzpatrick did not return.

The team then took a knee before the scrimmage began.

Fitzpatrick missed a practice last week because of an undisclosed personal reason.

▪ Fitzpatrick’s departure left the Dolphin with Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen taking all the snaps, and it did not go well.

It took until Miami’s 14th offensive possession - 14th! - for a touchdown to be scored. That TD was a Josh Rosen pass to Ricardo Louis. And that was the only TD in 15 possessions.

The Dolphins’ 10 offensive possessions of the first half did not produce a single touchdown. Miami mustered three field goals on those 10 first-half possessions, with Tua Tagovailoa the quarterback on two of those drives and Rosen on the other.

In the second half, Tagovailoa’s possessions resulted in no points, and Rosen’s led to one touchdown.

So their final numbers in the points-production category: Rosen generated a touchdown and field goal, and Tagovailoa two field goals.

Tagovailoa started ahead of Rosen and guided a first drive that resulted in a 47-yard field goal by Jason Sanders. Tagovailoa was 2 for 4 for 25 yards on the drive.

The Alabama rookie quarterback also guided the Dolphins on a mini-march that ended with a 57-yard field goal by Sanders.

But Tagovailoa later threw a first-half interception to safety Eric Rowe and accomplished little in the second half.

▪ Rosen, whose involvement in team drills diminished in recent days, got a lot of work on Saturday and struggled early before coming on late.

His first two passes should have resulted in interceptions, and he later threw an interception to Clayton Fejedelem.

Rosen did lead one first-half scoring drive that ended with a 41-yard field goal by Jason Sanders. That drive was aided heavily by a pass interference call against Breon Borders.

And Rosen came alive in the second half. He completed a pass to Malcolm Perry for a 50-plus yard gain, though it didn’t go for a touchdown. Then he completed the TD pass to Louis; the pass went over the head of cornerback Nik Needham, who almost intercepted it.

What’s clear is that neither Tagovailoa nor Rosen has put a strangehold on the backup quarterback position.

Tagovailoa has been given every opportunity to beat out Rosen for the No. 2 job, and the rookie seemed to have had the better camp entering Saturday. But Rosen deserves credit for his second-half work Saturday, and the job remains open.

It appears in the Dolphins’ best interests to keep three quarterbacks for several reasons, including the possibility exists that teams can lose a quarterback for a couple of games because of COVID-19.

▪ We aren’t permitted to identify what player is working on the first team and second team.

What we can tell you is that Robert Hunt had impressed the coaching staff earlier this week to the point that he put himself very much in the mix for a major role, which hadn’t seemed the case early in camp.

But Hunt’s chances took a hit on Saturday.

Hunt was consistently destroyed by defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who had at least one sack.

The Dolphins entered this camp logically needing to choose between two rookies - second-rounder Hunt and fourth-rounder Solomon Kindley - for a starting job with presumptive starter Jesse Davis, who can play right tackle or right guard.

That decision appears to still be pending, but Kindley has looked better of the two rookie guards. (Hunt also can play tackle.)

Though Hunt was considered the better prospect by many, Kindley might be more NFL ready, having played in the nation’s toughest conference at Georgia. Hunt has been trying to make the transition from Louisiana-Lafayette; he graded out well in a game against Alabama but this competition is infinitely better than what he faced in the Sun Belt.

What we can tell you is that Davis, Kindley and Hunt are all getting a fair shot.

▪ Cornerback Xavien Howard, who came off the COVID-19 and PUP lists on Thursday, participated in the scrimmage. But linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who has been nursing a hand injury, did not participate.

