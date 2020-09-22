The FitzMagic-Minshew Mania rivalry just got really, really hairy

What, oh what, have we done?

A simple (OK, trollish) question posed to Ryan Fitzpatrick by us, the Miami Herald, Tuesday sparked a folic war.

Fitzpatrick has the beard to end all beards.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew puts the ooooh in Fu Manchu.

So we asked Fitzpatrick the obvious question: Why is a beard superior to a ‘stache?

Fitzpatrick’s response?

“I think the beard is a cooler look. I think guys that grow mustaches a lot of times have patchy sides for their beards, so they just stick with the mustache.”

Word quickly got up to Duval, and Minshew was ready to respond:

“I think I’ve shown I can grow a beard with no patchy sides. I’m going to have respect for my elders. ‘Specially when they’re much, much elder. Be respectful.”

All that’s left: Thursday’s night’s game.

Here’s hoping for a razor-close outcome.