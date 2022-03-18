Fitzgerald defends changes to COVID-19 testing eligibility

·2 min read
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said this week&#39;s changes to eligibility for COVID-19 testing were made to help the health-care system return to normal. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador - image credit)
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said this week's changes to eligibility for COVID-19 testing were made to help the health-care system return to normal. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador - image credit)
Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health says changes to COVID-19 testing eligibility requirements were made to focus on preventing spread among the most vulnerable populations.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said Friday the health-care system needs to return to normal.

"Regional health authority staff have been redeployed to COVID booking and swabbing for two years now. It's important to get more of these staff back to their normal duties," she said.

"It's natural for people to want to know that the symptoms they're experiencing is due to COVID-19. But it's important to realize that for those who are not in the vulnerable categories, COVID will likely be a mild illness that will pass quickly."

The province's Department of Health announced changes to eligibility for PCR testing Thursday, limiting the availability to the province's most vulnerable populations, people with symptoms who are at increased risk, or people who are essential to keeping the health-care system working.

The list of who's eligible now includes the immunocompromised, people age 60 or older, children under two, First Nations, Inuit or Métis people over 18, front-line health-care workers, pregnant women, anyone working in a long-term or personal-care home or correctional centre, and anyone living in or working in a shelter, transition house or temporary foreign worker setting.

Fitzgerald said the move was also made to ensure the province's medical testing labs have enough capacity to deal with more tests being done in the health-care system.

PCR testing is still available for some household and non-household contacts of a positive case, she added, but only if they can't access a rapid antigen test.

Marta Lavandier/The Associated Press
Marta Lavandier/The Associated Press

Asked if there are plans to make rapid tests more publicly available, Fitzgerald said the government is trying to make sure their supply is used as best as possible.

"We do have to be careful, so making it widely available and what other jurisdictions have found, it's just open and available, is that the tests get depleted very quickly and they're not being used necessarily in the most effective way possible," she said.

Fitzgerald said the provincial government has allotted each student in the province an additional 10 rapid tests to use over the school year, which can be shared with family, friends and neighbours if needed.

On Friday, the Health Department reported 663 new cases of the virus since Wednesday, and three new deaths. A total of 85 people have now died as a result of the virus in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Twenty-seven people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, unchanged from Wednesday, with three people in intensive care.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Josh Manson deal shows Colorado is the destination

    The Colorado Avalanche barely broke a sweat when finalizing their defense corps after Josh Manson let it be known where he wanted to play.

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.