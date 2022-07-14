'Fitter' Marcus Rashford already seeing Manchester United improvements under Erik ten Hag

James Ducker
·5 min read
Erik Ten Hag and Marcus Rashford - CHALINEE THIRASUPA/Reuters
Erik Ten Hag and Marcus Rashford - CHALINEE THIRASUPA/Reuters

Marcus Rashford is relishing a fresh start under Erik ten Hag and believes fans are already seeing a far fitter Manchester United.

The England striker looked a shadow of himself last season as United slumped to their worst ever Premier League campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then his interim replacement Ralf Rangnick.

Rashford, 24, has not played for England since missing a penalty in their shoot-out defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final last summer and faces a battle to force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s plans before the World Cup in November.

But Rashford — who managed just four league goals last term as his form and confidence nosedived — hopes Ten Hag’s arrival and his longest summer break since his teens can help to reinvigorate his career. He says he is already feeling the benefits of the Dutchman’s revolution.

“We can do a lot together,” Rashford said when asked what Ten Hag could do for him. “For me it is a fresh start, something I am looking forward to. The first two and a half weeks of training has been good. We have improved a lot. The team is a lot fitter than last season. Training has been tough. A lot of our downtime is rest and recovery.

“We have a lot of room for improvement. I’m in a good place right now. It has not been natural for me to have a long break, just under four weeks, so a long break physical and mentally.

“It is an opportunity to refresh. I am ready to go again. I have used the opportunity to refocus. This is my first year I have been with the team since the beginning [of pre-season] and I feel a lot better than usual, when I go away with the national team and come back part-way through pre-season. It is important to get a fresh start. I feel fresh and ready.”

Marcus Rashford - Ash Donelon
Marcus Rashford - Ash Donelon

'More talents to come'

Rashford missed a good chance to score and his first touch let him down on occasion during United’s morale-boosting 4-0 victory over Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday in Ten Hag’s first game as manager.

It was a reminder of the challenge Rashford faces to rediscover his confidence and finishing touch but Ten Hag believes the forward epitomises the untapped potential in the squad.

Rashford wants a more settled position in the team after being moved around too much last season and Ten Hag knows Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who also struggled last term, are critical to his hopes of transforming United’s attack.

“I think Manchester United has a huge potential, and really good players,” said Ten Hag, whose side face Melbourne Victory at the MCG on Friday on the second leg of their pre-season tour.

“We have experienced players, but also a lot of young guys, young boys, who have a lot of potential. Now it’s to get the potential out and therefore we have to work really hard.

“Man United is famous for it. Marcus Rashford is one is, eh? It’s a symbol of the academy of Manchester United and there will be more talents coming after.”

Sancho and Rashford - RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Sancho and Rashford - RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ten Hag wants attacking 'weapons' from all areas

United’s right side has tended to be a bit of a vacuum from an attacking sense, with their biggest threat coming down the left but Ten Hag wants both sides to provide "weapons" and has favoured Sancho on the right and Rashford on the left.

“We have a good left side. But we always [want to] have a threat on the right as we did against Liverpool. That was good to see,” he said. “You want to have weapons. When it is only on one side it is predictable. We want to develop over two sides. It has to be on the right and the middle. We have to come from everywhere.

Rashford accepts that both he and United as a team must be far better next season. “It is a lot easier to make mistakes in a team that is winning,” he said. "The last game we won against Liverpool, we made a lot of mistakes so it creates a huge space for improvement. Individually it is the same thing. It is a lot easier to come back and improve when you make mistakes in a winning team. When you are losing it is difficult.”

Ten Hag reiterated his desire for United to play proactive football with and without the ball.

That's the most important, that players take initiative - on the ball and off the ball, offence and defence,” he said. “We want to press all day, by that I mean play proactive football.

“Sometimes we can we do that high but if not possible then we have to read it as a team and we drop lower. But, still, we want to press that has to be the intention all day.”

Meanwhile, Ten Hag believes Donny van de Beek’s best hopes of turning around his United career is by playing in a more advanced role because he has a nose for goal. Van de Beek flourished under Ten Hag at Ajax but he has endured two deeply frustrating years at Old Trafford and is under pressure to prove he can cut it at the club.

“Donny’s best position is his capabilities in the box of opponent,” Ten Hag said. “Playing short behind a striker he has a really good smell for being in the right position.”

