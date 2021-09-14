Fitness Influencer and Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Reveals Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

sabrina parr

Sabrina Parr has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The 34-year-old fitness influencer, who was previously engaged to Lamar Odom for a year, opened up about the diagnosis in an Instagram post on Sunday, a day before she underwent surgery to have a cancerous tumor inside of her ovary removed.

"I have been quietly battling something for quite some time, and I'm finally ready to share it," Parr began in the caption. "I found out this year that I have been walking around with a malignant tumor inside my ovary that has grown to about 5 inches wide in size. I'm just now sharing because I've had to process a lot!"

Along with her message, Parr shared a photo of herself getting a CT scan at the hospital and two close-up shots of her stomach.

"I kept asking God, 'why couldn't you have just given me breast cancer since I already don't have breast' lol. Why put it right in the middle of my body? Why right now? I've been alive long enough to know that when God wants you to sit down, that's when he's preparing you to stand up even taller," she continued.

Parr, who is mom to a young son and daughter, went on to say that she "chose to push through" for her children.

"I asked God to get me through the Summer. Let me get these kids back to school, and then I can refocus on my health!" Parr wrote, adding that she hasn't been able to work out "for months" due to the diagnosis.

"Every day I fought off depression as I struggled through the pain and watching my body change," she recalled. "Despite what was weighing me down, I had to learn how to get up and still be me every day!"

Parr noted she'll do "whatever is necessary to get me healthy and be cancer-free," including undergoing surgery that will result in her having "minimal mobility" for weeks as she recovers from the procedure.

"For those of you who may be asking yourself, 'she's so healthy, how did this happen to her?' STRESS!!! That's how! I allowed way too many people and things to stress me out over the past few years! Never again, though! My body has had enough!" she wrote.

"I want to say to all of you who may be going through something similar or anything at all; Do not just lay down and die! Instead, find new reasons to live!" Parr added. "Figure out how to come alive again! At first I was preparing to die. Now I am preparing to live better than ever!!!"

Since announcing her cancer diagnosis, Parr has been keeping fans updated as she prepares for surgery.

"Going in with a smile. Praying to come out the same way," she wrote in one selfie shared to her Instagram Stories. Parr captioned another picture taken from her hospital bed, "It's go time!!!"

"Surgery update: Everything was successful, my tumor is removed and I am now recovering!!" she shared on Monday night, alongside an Instagram video of herself taking a COVID-19 test.

"They are having some issues getting my pain under control so they will be keeping me until that's handled, which is why I had to get a Covid test! Other than that all is well!!!!" Parr added. "Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes!"