Fitness coach ‘literally in shock’ over the Kardashian’s personal trainer: ‘This isn’t a joke?’

A fitness coach was floored by how bad Khloe and Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer seemed to be.

Sophia Nichole is a professional cycle and boot camp coach. Let’s just say fitness is her business and expertise. So when she tuned into a clip of Khloe and Kim working out at the gym, Nichole couldn’t believe her eyes. It wasn’t that the sisters had done anything wrong; it was more like their trainer left them hanging.

“POV: Watching the Kardashians workout as a personal trainer,” the video caption read.

Nichole looked on as Khloe and Kim did push-ups, sit-ups and rope pulls with, what she argues, looks like poor form. But most importantly, very little assistance from the personal trainer that was there to… well, assist them.

“Just for the record — this is not a shot at the women. More so how and why no one is helping them?!?! Like the resources!!?!” Nichole explained in the comments.

“Those push ups sent me over the edge,” a user wrote. Nichole replied, “I’m literally in shock.”

“It’s ALL wrong. What upsets me is seeing a trainer be fine with it,” another commented.

“I’m not a personal trainer and i’m shocked LMAO,” a person said.

“You’re telling me this isn’t a joke????” a user read.

“It’s just weird because they have millions, billions of dollars for a good trainer and I have better form than them they swinging bro,” a TikToker replied.

