These fitness apps put a tiny personal trainer in your pocket – that holds you accountable

Jennifer Jolly
·8 min read
Peloton&#39;s Guide uses computer vision to give feedback about your exercise in real time.
Peloton's Guide uses computer vision to give feedback about your exercise in real time.

Good news for anyone who wants to get in better shape: If you have a smartphone and can download apps, you already have a tiny personal trainer in your pocket, ready to motivate, inspire and help you work through any rough patches along the way.

So why aren’t more people working out? According to the CDC, 1 out of every 2 adults and nearly 80% of high schoolers in America still don’t get enough exercise. That packs on $117 billion annually in additional healthcare cost, too.

Before lamenting the start of another swimsuit season, here are some of the most common reasons people don’t exercise, alongside a new, high-tech fix that I’ve tried out firsthand.

I can’t afford it

For those with the cash to spare, there's no shortage of personal trainers and high-end home fitness equipment. Take for instance, the wall-mounted, dynamic weight machine Tonal, which will run you around $3,000 up front, plus a $50 monthly membership fee. Gulp.

The equipment is incredible and exactly what you expect superstar athletes (and Tonal endorsers) like LeBron James and Serena Williams to have in their home gyms. But what about the rest of us saving up our pennies (to hopefully) get kids through college and maybe even retire someday?

TALKING TECH NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our guide to the week's biggest tech news

Apps like FitOn are free and easy to use and have a wide range of exercises from barre and yoga to kickboxing, strength training and even dance exercises that you can do anytime, anywhere. Even with all the trail-running that I do on my own, I use it at least twice a week for Pilates, core exercises or a quick hit of meditation and stretching to help me sleep.

YouTube is another free way to track down the “just right” exercise routine for any specific needs – if you don’t get sidetracked by the latest video of the world’s largest Oreo, that is.

My friend Britt recommends the “Walk off Weight” for Women over 50 series. At the same time, my 75-year-old ultramarathon coach “Mama Lisa” Felder swears by several different strength training and foam-rolling videos that seem to work wonders on my myriad middle-age weekend warrior running issues.

KEEP THOSE NAKED PHOTOS PRIVATE: How to safeguard sensitive photos from hackers

Most top exercise apps and even expensive equipment have two weeks to three months “free” trial periods. I talk about this quite a bit in past columns and videos and some people even go entire years on trial runs of apps and gadgets. I don’t recommend that, but also? Don’t let that cost excuse keep you couch-locked another minute.

The biggest con here is that It’s easy to cheat or quit if no one’s watching. It’s also hard to do each exercise using the proper form without a coach, which could lead to a lack of results or injuries.

NO MORE PASSWORDS? We're moving closer to portable digital identities

I don’t know what I’m doing and need help

If you’re unsure what to do or how to do it to get the results you want, look no further than the newly released HipTrain app (iOS, PC or Smart TV). It lets you exercise one-on-one, with a certified personal trainer, for $7 for 30-minutes or $14 for one hour. That’s around $50-$100 less than the individual training sessions I’m used to.

HipTrain’s trainers are bilingual (English & Spanish) and have diverse disciplines in mobility, strength training, CrossFit, combat training, Pilates, yoga and more.

Answer a quick onboarding questionnaire to check out your workout goals and fitness background and the company matches you with a personal trainer within 24 hours. It doesn’t matter what equipment you have; the instructors can figure out how to make it work for you. That’s their job and they do it well.

HipTrain instructor Mayra &#x00201c;May&#x00201d; Acosta Martinez is an absolute spark plug who gets the balance of motivation and inspiration just right.
HipTrain instructor Mayra “May” Acosta Martinez is an absolute spark plug who gets the balance of motivation and inspiration just right.

For the past two weeks, I’ve been working out with 29-year-old Mayra “May” Acosta Martinez, an absolute spark plug who gets the balance of motivation and inspiration just right.

She video conferences with me through the app from her home studio in Buenos Aires, Argentina and puts me through a full hour of all the exercises I know I "need" to do but don’t do on my own. (I don’t particularly appreciate doing anything that hurts, which is every form of strength training for me.) Each session is just the right amount of hard. I sweat to the point of embarrassment and we laugh together like crazy people when I flop around like a dying fish at the end of the hour.

To be clear, it’s all fake drama on my part, which May understands about me all too well already and I love working out with her.

HipTrain lets you exercise one-on-one, with a certified personal trainer, for $7 for 30-minutes or $14 for one hour.
HipTrain lets you exercise one-on-one, with a certified personal trainer, for $7 for 30-minutes or $14 for one hour.

The biggest con has been my incredibly erratic schedule, which HipTrain seems to take in stride. I rarely know where I will be or what time zone I’ll be in week-to-week, but May and the company go out of their way to work it all out.

When I asked a company spokesperson how they can do these one-on-one sessions so inexpensively, he explained that many trainers do it as a side-hustle and might be working on language skills or toward higher fitness degrees simultaneously. I hope that doesn’t mean high trainer turnover or an increase in cost because so far, minus a few early tech glitches, especially with my digital calendars, it’s pretty perfect as-is.

I don’t have time to work out

Okay, it’s time to kick this excuse to the curb once and for all. According to a recent report, even the busiest among us can squeeze in at least 10 minutes or so a day, which has lifesaving benefits for people over 40. Whether waking up a few minutes earlier or breaking exercise time down into five-minute increments a few times a day, there’s always a way to get it done.

The CDC says that just 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity five days a week, plus two days a week of muscle-strengthening exercise, is enough to vastly improve physical and psychological health. If you’ve ever exercised regularly, there’s a good chance you get that.

Low tech: Jolly travels with a Theraband, which she uses to stretch while killing time at the airport.
Low tech: Jolly travels with a Theraband, which she uses to stretch while killing time at the airport.

Think about adding exercise into something you already do. I travel with a $12 TheraBand that I can put around my legs for squats, ankles for kickbacks and use with my arms for a full-body workout on the go. I’m writing this story from the passenger of a van on a work-related road trip. That TheraBand is around my ankles and I’m doing single leg raises as I type. I’ve also recently added lunges while pushing a baby stroller or kickbacks while mowing the lawn. There are a lot of new, really fun, active VR and video games, like Oculus’ Beat Saber or playing tennis via Nintendo Switch Sports.

Peloton also has a new gadget that’s pretty darn handy for a quickie workout. It’s a body-tracking video camera called Guide ($295, $24/month subscription fee through the end of 2022) that uses computer vision to give feedback about your exercise routine, all while fitting into your crazy busy, squeeze-in-a-workout day.

Out of the box, it’s incredibly intuitive and easy to attach the small add-on camera to a TV, sign in to your Peloton account and choose from thousands of strength training classes, live or on-demand. Of everything here, it’s the easiest start-to-sweat to figure out and set up.

While you’re making each move, you’ll see yourself in a smaller window next to the instructor. A little graphic symbol the company calls its Movement Tracker fills in to tell you whether you’re doing the exercise correctly and finishing all of the reps in the allotted time. At the end of each workout, Guide shows you the parts of the body you exercised and, over time, can give important insights into what you might be leaving out – for me, it’s the arms and back – even when choosing a “full-body” class.

Peloton&#39;s Guide is a small camera that attaches to your smart TV that allows for feedback about your exercise technique in real time.
Peloton's Guide is a small camera that attaches to your smart TV that allows for feedback about your exercise technique in real time.

I often use the Peloton bike first, then jump over to Guide for a 20-minute full-body strength training session, quick abdominal workout or for the kinds of stretches that make it possible to test a ton of fitness gear at my age with my crazy schedule.

Out of all the apps I’ve tried, which are in the thousands by now, Peloton seems to understand best how busy, ordinary people do the best they can with whatever time they have. This is Peloton’s superpower, alongside its superstar instructors and Apple-like eye-candy software. This is a well-thought-out product that I can’t wait to use more.

The biggest con is that you can’t use Guide with a tablet or smartphone; it has to be connected to a Smart TV. If you’re really into it, you could travel with it since most hotels have connected TVs these days, but that feels like a stretch.

Peloton just announced it’s launching a new connected rowing machine, so hopefully, we see more affordable, problem-solving type health and fitness solutions come from them over the next year.

There are more reasons and much, much more new gear. I’m working on gadgets that can help you get more activity, even while at work, like walking desks and cycle chairs. Let me know if you have any questions or specific gadgets or tech tools you want me to check out.

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist. Email her at jj@techish.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferJolly. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: These fitness apps let you know whether you're doing an exercise right

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sport

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Canadian men to host Iran in June soccer friendly at B.C. Place Stadium

    Canada will host Iran in a men's soccer friendly on June 5 in Vancouver. The match is part of a two-game homestand at B.C. Place Stadium. The Canadian men will open CONCACAF Nations League A play there against Curacao on June 9 before closing out the FIFA international window with another CONCACAF Nations League game against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13. Canada, ranked 38th in the world, and No. 21 Iran are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. Canada will play i

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Maple Leafs fans are dreading Game 7

    After 18 years of playoff heartache, Toronto fans just want one series win but after the Tampa Bay Lightning forced the Leafs to a Game 7 decider, fans are fearing the worst for their team.&nbsp;

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sport

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.