Fitch affirms Greece's rating at 'BB' with outlook at 'stable'

July 24 (Reuters) - Fitch on Friday affirmed Greece's rating at 'BB', citing high income per capita levels and confidence in the sustainability of its public finances, following a shock economic impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The combination of policy measures to address the impact of the pandemic, automatic stabilisers and lower economic activity will result in the general government balance swinging from a surplus of 1.9% of GDP in 2019 to a 7.8% of GDP deficit this year ", the ratings agency said in a statement.

The agency maintained Greece's outlook at 'stable'. (Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)