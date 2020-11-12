In a fit of jealousy, man kills partner with a hatchet in Miami Beach, cops say

Days of no contact between two men in a longtime relationship led one to kill the other with a hatchet, Miami Beach police said.

On Tuesday, it had been about three or four days since Alexis Otano, 27, had heard from or talked to his partner, with whom he’d had a relationship for six to seven years, police said.

Otano told police that the situation had made him jealous and upset, and led to an argument that ended in his partner’s death..

Otano lived with his brother in Park Isle Club Apartments at 780 73rd St. A neighbor told the brother that he could hear screams and sounds of a struggle and broken glass coming from the apartment at around noon on Tuesday.

When Otano’s brother and a woman returned to the apartment sometime after noon on Tuesday, they saw Otano quickly leave the apartment bleeding from his right hand, police said. When they entered the apartment, they found Otano’s partner bleeding profusely.

The two then called Miami Beach police and fire rescue to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead from numerous stab wounds.

Otano, who was found two hours after he left the apartment, told police that he had attacked his partner with a hatchet and a knife after the partner threw a kitchen fork at Otano during an argument.

Otano is being charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.