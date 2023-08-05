Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR): When Will It Breakeven?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. With the latest financial year loss of US$547m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$525m, the US$2.0b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Fisker will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 7 of the American Auto analysts is that Fisker is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$378m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 90% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Fisker's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Fisker currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

