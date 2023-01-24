When Will Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Become Profitable?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$471m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$516m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Fisker's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Fisker is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 American Auto analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$507m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 59%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Fisker's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Fisker is its debt-to-equity ratio of 112%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

