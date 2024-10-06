Fishlock and Holland fitness worries for Wales

Two of Wales’ key midfielders are facing a race against time to be fit for Wales’ Euro 2025 play-off first round matches against Slovakia.

Wales’ most-capped player and all-time top goalscorer Jess Fishlock and newly-named vice-captain Ceri Holland have both suffered injuries playing for their clubs.

Wales, who are targeting a first major tournament appearance, face Slovakia over two legs on Friday, 25 October and Tuesday, 29 October, with the winners going on to play the Republic of Ireland or Georgia later this year for a place in Switzerland next summer.

Fishlock was taken off with what Seattle Reign have described as "a leg injury" in their 3-2 win over Angel City on Friday, 6 September and has not played in any of Reign’s subsequent four matches.

Liverpool boss Matt Beard says Holland has suffered a foot injury and will be out for “a couple of weeks.”

Wales can scarcely afford injuries to any of their players with key midfielder and former captain Sophie Ingle and first choice striker Elise Hughes already ruled out following knee surgeries.

Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson this week named Angharad James as Wales’ new captain, with Manchester United defender Hayley Ladd and Holland acting as vice-captains.

The story of the Wales women’s football team is being told in a three-part BBC documentary. The first episode of Iconic: The Rise of the Women in Red, is on Radio Wales at 18:30 BST on Monday, 7 October and at 06:30 BST on Tuesday, 8 October. You can also listen on BBC Sounds.