Fishlock disappointed by abuse after breaking record

Wales' all-time top goal scorer has said she is disappointed with the level of online abuse she received after her record goal.

Jess Fishlock scored her 45th Wales goal in their 2-0 win over Kosovo, which sealed a seeded spot in the Euros play-offs.

However, she said the backlash she received online for being a woman that had broken the record was a "shame".

She made the comments after accepting an honorary fellowship from Aberystwyth University.

Fishlock's record was previously held by former Chelsea and Watford striker Helen Ward, who scored 44 times for Wales.

"I was really kind of disappointed to see a lot of negative comments coming my way," she said.

"We are one nation, doing one thing and we should be supporting each other regardless of gender, regardless of job or role."

Jess Fishlock is Wales' record goalscorer after bagging her 45th against Kosovo [Getty Images]

After the Kosovo match, the Welsh national team posted a graphic on X, formerly Twitter, showing Fishlock on 45 goals above Ward on 44 and Gareth Bale on 41.

Responding the people claiming it was "disrespectful" to list her goals alongside male players, Fishlock wrote on X: "Not a single person is comparing our careers, except you.

"We are one nation, playing one sport. Celebrating Cymru success together."

"I don't really waste my time on things like that [but] I did end up saying something back this time," added Fishlock.

"We are a small nation but we are a great nation and what makes us unique to other nations is usually our support for each other.

"Whether it be rugby, or football, kickboxing; we always support each other.

"Why can't you just congratulate someone on their success, without having to put them down to make someone else feel better?”

She said despite some negativity, with the record and the university honour, it would be a week she would never forget.

"To be able to get that goal, and get the top goal scorer, is something that will sit with me forever," she said.

"It's been such an honour to come up here to Aberystwyth to kind of finish the week off.

"I have very fond memories of coming up and playing in Aberystwyth when I was a child for Wales... so to be able to come back in this way is very special.

"My family are here too... it has been a little overwhelming."