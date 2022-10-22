Fishing rights are broader than waiving of domestic licence requirement

·4 min read

The discussion that needs to take place with Alberta Environment and Parks goes well beyond exempting Indigenous people from having to possess domestic fishing licences to exercise their inherent and treaty rights to fish, says Treaty 8 Grand Chief Arthur Noskey.

“We never used licences. We never needed licences. Our treaty basically was that…hunting, fishing, trapping privileges will remain as if we never entered treaty,” said Noskey.

A news release issued earlier this month announced that the province was exploring “a non-licence alternative to remove this obstacle while still ensuring that fish conservation protections remain in place. As an interim step, Environment and Parks (AEP) has requested enforcement leniency on certain terms and conditions related to domestic fishing licences.”

Currently, First Nations and Métis harvesters in Alberta are required to hold a free-of-charge domestic fishing licence when exercising their right to harvest fish for food.

Recent discussions have taken place mainly with Treaty 8, AEP spokesperson Jason Penner told Windspeaker.com in an email.

“This will be explored in further discussions with Indigenous communities,” Penner said.

Noskey confirmed that talks about domestic fishing licences are happening with the province.

“We were talking to them, but basically when we addressed that issue…they said, ‘We still want you to adhere to the size restrictions (for fish).’ And we said, ‘No,’” said Noskey.

He says he takes exception to treaty rights to fishing, hunting and trapping being addressed as if they are equivalent to recreation.

“When the province tries to regulate that stuff (it’s) for the public, therefore the public’s recreation. This is not recreation for us. It’s a way of life. We don’t adhere to any laws the province does in relation to hunting, fishing, trapping and gathering. It's for their sport. To us it’s a way of life, protected by treaty, protected by the Constitution,” said Noskey.

Way of life also includes bartering, which means exchanging fish for meat, or providing fish and meat for a household other than the harvester’s. These actions are prohibited by provincial regulations.

“It’s always been part of our culture,” said Noskey. “There are some First Nations that are in some good fish-bearing lakes (areas) and some First Nations are in wildlife-abundance land, animals… So we’ve always bartered.”

Sharing of harvested meat is a broader policy topic than the requirement to hold a domestic fishing licence, said Penner.

“To date, there has been no discussion regarding the sharing of harvested meat,” he said.

As far as Noskey is concerned, former Premier Jason Kenney’s “cutting red tape” policy has resulted in First Nations people losing their constitutionally protected rights to fish, hunt and harvest on lands the province wants to develop.

“This process, what the province has been doing, more so under Jason Kenney and his (red tape) rule, is to criminalize treaty rights. That was their intent,” said Noskey.

Changes brought in through various Red Tape Reduction Implementation acts from 2019 to 2022 included removing legislative requirements so certain oil sands schemes would require Cabinet approval only. They made it easier to enter into contracts or agreements for mines and minerals. They implemented a more flexible approach to managing activities on Crown land through locally specific directives and guidelines, and they reduced delays for forest-management agreements and small-scale and low-impact hydroelectric developments. All of these activities impact and diminish Indigenous harvesting rights.

As for the province’s direction under new Premier Danielle Smith, Noskey isn’t any more hopeful. Smith’s push to prioritize Alberta at the cost of all other provinces has him wary. He points out that Treaty 8 comprises territories in Alberta, British Columbia, Northwest Territories and Saskatchewan.

“And all we’re saying to the government, telling the government, is that this treaty was here and agreed to by the Imperial Crown and that’s what we’re going to push for, that they recognize the treaty territory…and start fulfilling the treaty promises for First Nations people that were promised …” said Noskey.

Penner said AEP has requested enforcement leniency on the requirement to hold a domestic fishing licence and this will continue along with ongoing engagement with Indigenous communities.

Federal legislation also needs to be amended to take into account changes in the domestic fishing licence requirement.

“We don’t have a timeline regarding federal legislation amendments (but) our intention is to move as quickly as possible,” said Penner.

Windspeaker.com

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com, Windspeaker.com

Latest Stories

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Comrie extra sharp in net as Sabres sink Oilers 4-2 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — It was a dream come true for Eric Comrie, even if he downplayed it. The 27-year-old goalie stood on his head in the Buffalo net, making 46 saves, as the Sabres fought their way past the Edmonton Oilers for a 4-2 victory on Tuesday. It was the first time Comrie, whose older brother Mike played for the Oilers from 2000 to 2003, got to play in net in an NHL game in Edmonton and he made the most of it. “It was great, but it’s just two points and it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex

  • What Nick Nurse noticed after watching film of win vs. the Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his takeaways after watching the film of the opening night win vs. the Cavaliers, provides an injury update on a few Raptors and looks ahead to their next game vs. the Nets.

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.