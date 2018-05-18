Fishing Incident Sends Georgia QB Jake Fromm to Hospital With Leg Injury
Sometimes fishing can be dangerous.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, an avid hunter and fisherman, learned that the hard way on Thursday night, posting an Instagram story that showed a fishing lure stuck in his leg.
BREAKING NEWS Some better pix. Candle light vigil at the ER? #savejake pic.twitter.com/ff0RMMEoP9
— Wise Dawg (@wiserdawg) May 18, 2018
Fromm doesn't really seem to affected by the giant sharp hook in his leg, but maybe playing football does that to a person.
Fromm started 14 games for Georgia this season, his freshman year, and led the Bulldogs to a 13-2 record, SEC Championship and Rose Bowl appearance. He threw for 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions, completing 62 percent of his passes.
Georgia opens its 2018-19 season on Sept. 1 against Austin Peay in Athens.