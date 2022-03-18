Fishing Guide Catches 10-Ft. Sturgeon in British Columbia River: 'Check This Out'

Talk about a catch of the day!

Earlier this month, fishing guide Yves Bisson caught a gigantic sturgeon in a British Colombia, Canada, river, and documented the moment in a video shared on TikTok.

"Check this out — this fish is 10-and-a-half feet, probably 500, maybe, 600 lbs.," Bisson says in the clip as he guides the animal through the river.

"We were just able to tag it so it probably [has] never been caught," he continues, before noting plans to release the animal back into the water. "Unreal!"

In the caption of his post, Bisson called the wild animal "one of the largest I've ever seen." He also added a slew of hashtags to his caption, including,"#Monster" and #LoveToFish," among others.

Sturgeons are currently the most endangered species group on Earth, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The fish, the organization notes, "have been around since the age of the dinosaurs," but are now close to extinction.

Currently, sturgeons suffer from "overfishing, a flourishing illegal caviar trade and habitat loss," per the WWF.

The animals are also among the largest freshwater fish on Earth, as they can grow to measure more than 25 ft. in length and can weigh up to 1.5 tons.

The WWF says it is working to save the species by stamping out illegal caviar trade and "enhancing the health of river systems, which are the lifeblood of both people and fish."