Fishermen stumble upon 54-year-old’s floating body near kayak in SC lake, officials say

A man’s body was spotted drifting in a South Carolina lake, officials say.

Fishermen on Lake Moultrie noticed the body floating Sunday morning, Nov. 5, so they contacted emergency officials, according to a Berkeley County Coroner’s Office news release. He was spotted near the Diversion Canal in Cross, which connects Lake Moultrie to Lake Marion.

An unoccupied kayak was found near the man’s body, officials said.

After Berkeley County deputies, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the call, the coroner’s office identified the man was Jason Mclemore. He was 54 years old and was from Goose Creek, the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine Mclemore’s cause of death, officials said in the release.

Mclemore was last seen launching his kayak at 10:30 the night before his body was discovered, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell told McClatchy News in an email.

Mclemore’s death is being investigated by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, according to the release.

Lake Moultrie is about 55 miles north of Charleston.

