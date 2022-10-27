Fishermen face shutdowns as warming hurts species

  • FILE - Clam digger Scott Lavers paddles his canoe on his way to work on a mudflat exposed by the receding tide, in this Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, file photo in Freeport, Maine. Warming waters and invasive species are threatening a way of life for many in the country's seafood industry. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
    1/9

    Climate Fishery Shutdown

    FILE - Clam digger Scott Lavers paddles his canoe on his way to work on a mudflat exposed by the receding tide, in this Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, file photo in Freeport, Maine. Warming waters and invasive species are threatening a way of life for many in the country's seafood industry. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, a basket of clams is harvested at Cape Porpoise in Kennebunkport, Maine. The industry is threatened by warming waters and the growing presence of invasive green crabs, which eat clams. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
    2/9

    Climate Fishery Shutdown

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, a basket of clams is harvested at Cape Porpoise in Kennebunkport, Maine. The industry is threatened by warming waters and the growing presence of invasive green crabs, which eat clams. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE- Gulls follow a shrimp fishing boat as crewmen haul in their catch in the Gulf of Maine in this Jan. 6, 2012 file photo. Several once-profitable fish species on both coasts of the U.S. are the subject of quota cuts, seasonal closures and other restrictions as populations have fallen as waters have warmed. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
    3/9

    Climate Fishery Shutdown

    FILE- Gulls follow a shrimp fishing boat as crewmen haul in their catch in the Gulf of Maine in this Jan. 6, 2012 file photo. Several once-profitable fish species on both coasts of the U.S. are the subject of quota cuts, seasonal closures and other restrictions as populations have fallen as waters have warmed. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - James Rich maneuvers a bulging net full of northern shrimp caught in the Gulf of Maine, in this Jan. 6, 2012 photo. The shrimp population has not rebounded after nearly a decade of no commercial fishing, prompting regulators to consider a permanent moratorium. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
    4/9

    Climate Fishery Shutdown

    FILE - James Rich maneuvers a bulging net full of northern shrimp caught in the Gulf of Maine, in this Jan. 6, 2012 photo. The shrimp population has not rebounded after nearly a decade of no commercial fishing, prompting regulators to consider a permanent moratorium. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Northern shrimp lay on snow aboard a trawler in the Gulf of Maine, in this Jan. 6, 2012 file photo. New predators entering the warming waters of the Gulf of Maine are among the latest threats to this once abundant species. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
    5/9

    Climate Fisheries Shutdown

    FILE - Northern shrimp lay on snow aboard a trawler in the Gulf of Maine, in this Jan. 6, 2012 file photo. New predators entering the warming waters of the Gulf of Maine are among the latest threats to this once abundant species. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - David Goethel flips a cod while sorting ground fish caught off the coast of New Hampshire, on April 23, 2016. The fishing industry will likely face additional cutbacks and closures in the future as climate change intensifies. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
    6/9

    Climate Fisheries Shutdown

    FILE - David Goethel flips a cod while sorting ground fish caught off the coast of New Hampshire, on April 23, 2016. The fishing industry will likely face additional cutbacks and closures in the future as climate change intensifies. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - An Atlantic cod swims in an aquarium the Musee du Fjord in Saguenay, Quebec, in this July 2, 2022, file photo. Atlantic cod populations have become so depleted that its fishery has been essentially shuttered in New England. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
    7/9

    Fishery Shutdown

    FILE - An Atlantic cod swims in an aquarium the Musee du Fjord in Saguenay, Quebec, in this July 2, 2022, file photo. Atlantic cod populations have become so depleted that its fishery has been essentially shuttered in New England. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2005 file photo, Ralph Strickland guides a crab pot full of red king crabs onto the deck of fishing vessel off of Juneau, Alaska. Fishing regulators and the seafood industry are coming to grips with the possibility that some species that have declined in the face of climate change might not come back. (AP Photo/Klas Stolpe, File)
    8/9

    Climate Fisheries Shutdown

    FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2005 file photo, Ralph Strickland guides a crab pot full of red king crabs onto the deck of fishing vessel off of Juneau, Alaska. Fishing regulators and the seafood industry are coming to grips with the possibility that some species that have declined in the face of climate change might not come back. (AP Photo/Klas Stolpe, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - A Chinook Salmon passes the viewing window in the visitor center at Bonneville Dam near Cascade Locks, Ore., in this Sept. 24, 2010, file photo. Chinook salmon are one of many important seafood species that have declined in the face of climate change and might not come back. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)
    9/9

    Climate Fishery Shutdown

    FILE - A Chinook Salmon passes the viewing window in the visitor center at Bonneville Dam near Cascade Locks, Ore., in this Sept. 24, 2010, file photo. Chinook salmon are one of many important seafood species that have declined in the face of climate change and might not come back. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Clam digger Scott Lavers paddles his canoe on his way to work on a mudflat exposed by the receding tide, in this Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, file photo in Freeport, Maine. Warming waters and invasive species are threatening a way of life for many in the country's seafood industry. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, a basket of clams is harvested at Cape Porpoise in Kennebunkport, Maine. The industry is threatened by warming waters and the growing presence of invasive green crabs, which eat clams. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE- Gulls follow a shrimp fishing boat as crewmen haul in their catch in the Gulf of Maine in this Jan. 6, 2012 file photo. Several once-profitable fish species on both coasts of the U.S. are the subject of quota cuts, seasonal closures and other restrictions as populations have fallen as waters have warmed. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - James Rich maneuvers a bulging net full of northern shrimp caught in the Gulf of Maine, in this Jan. 6, 2012 photo. The shrimp population has not rebounded after nearly a decade of no commercial fishing, prompting regulators to consider a permanent moratorium. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - Northern shrimp lay on snow aboard a trawler in the Gulf of Maine, in this Jan. 6, 2012 file photo. New predators entering the warming waters of the Gulf of Maine are among the latest threats to this once abundant species. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - David Goethel flips a cod while sorting ground fish caught off the coast of New Hampshire, on April 23, 2016. The fishing industry will likely face additional cutbacks and closures in the future as climate change intensifies. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - An Atlantic cod swims in an aquarium the Musee du Fjord in Saguenay, Quebec, in this July 2, 2022, file photo. Atlantic cod populations have become so depleted that its fishery has been essentially shuttered in New England. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2005 file photo, Ralph Strickland guides a crab pot full of red king crabs onto the deck of fishing vessel off of Juneau, Alaska. Fishing regulators and the seafood industry are coming to grips with the possibility that some species that have declined in the face of climate change might not come back. (AP Photo/Klas Stolpe, File)
FILE - A Chinook Salmon passes the viewing window in the visitor center at Bonneville Dam near Cascade Locks, Ore., in this Sept. 24, 2010, file photo. Chinook salmon are one of many important seafood species that have declined in the face of climate change and might not come back. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)
PATRICK WHITTLE
·6 min read

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fishing regulators and the seafood industry are grappling with the possibility that some once-profitable species that have declined with climate change might not come back.

Several marketable species harvested by U.S. fishermen are the subject of quota cuts, seasonal closures and other restrictions as populations have fallen and waters have warmed. In some instances, such as the groundfishing industry for species like flounder in the Northeast, the changing environment has made it harder for fish to recover from years of overfishing that already taxed the population.

Officials in Alaska have canceled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest and winter snow crab harvest, dealing a blow to the Bering Sea crab industry that is sometimes worth more than $200 million a year, as populations have declined in the face of warming waters. The Atlantic cod fishery, once the lifeblood industry of New England, is now essentially shuttered. But even with depleted populations imperiled by climate change, it's rare for regulators to completely shut down a fishery, as they're considering doing for New England shrimp.

The Northern shrimp, once a seafood delicacy, has been subject to a fishing moratorium since 2014. Scientists believe warming waters are wiping out their populations and they won't be coming back. So the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is now considering making that moratorium permanent, essentially ending the centuries-old harvest of the shrimp.

It's a stark siren for several species caught by U.S. fishermen that regulators say are on the brink. Others include softshell clams, winter flounder, Alaskan snow crabs and Chinook salmon.

Exactly how many fisheries are threatened principally by warming waters is difficult to say, but additional cutbacks and closures are likely in the future as climate change intensifies, said Malin Pinsky, director of the graduate program in ecology and evolution at Rutgers University.

“This pattern of climate change and how it ripples throughout communities and coastal economies is something we need to get used to,” Pinsky said. “Many years are pushing us outside of what we have experienced historically, and we are going to continue to observe these further novel conditions as years go by.”

While it’s unclear whether climate change has ever been the dominant factor in permanently shutting down a U.S. fishery, global warming is a key reason several once-robust fisheries are in increasingly poor shape and subject to more aggressive regulation in recent years. Warming temperatures introduce new predators, cause species to shift their center of population northward, or make it harder for them to grow to maturity, scientists said.

In the case of the Northern shrimp, scientists and regulators said at a meeting in August that the population has not rebounded after nearly a decade of no commercial fishing. Regulators will revisit the possibility of a permanent moratorium this winter, said Dustin Colson Leaning, a fishery management plan coordinator with the Atlantic States commission. Another approach could be for the commission to relinquish control of the fishery, he said.

The shrimp prefer cold temperatures, yet the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than most of the world's oceans. Scientists say warming waters have also moved new predators into the gulf.

But in Maine, where the cold-water shrimp fishery is based, fishermen have tried to make the case that abundance of the shrimp is cyclical and any move to shutter the fishery for good is premature.

“I want to look into the future of this. It’s not unprecedented to have a loss of shrimp. We went through it in the ’50s, we went through it in the ’70s, we had a tough time in the ’90s,” said Vincent Balzano, a shrimp fisherman from Portland. “They came back.”

Another jeopardized species is winter flounder, once highly sought by southern New England fishermen. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has described the fish as “significantly below target population levels" on Georges Bank, a key fishing ground. Scientists with University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management wrote that the fish have struggled to reach maturity "due to increased predation related to warming winters” in a report last year.

On the West Coast, Chinook salmon face an extinction risk due to climate change, NOAA has reported. Drought has worsened the fish's prospects in California, at the southern end of its range, scientists have said.

Fishermen on the East Coast, from Virginia to Maine, have dug softshell clams from tidal mud for centuries, and they're a staple of seafood restaurants. They're used for chowder and fried clam dishes and are sometimes called “steamers.”

But the clam harvest fell from about 3.5 million pounds (1.6 million kilograms) in 2010 to 2.1 million pounds (950,000 kilograms) in 2020 as the industry has contended with an aging workforce and increasing competition from predators such as crabs and worms. Scientists have linked the growing predator threat to warming waters.

The 2020 haul in Maine, which harvests the most clams, was the smallest in more than 90 years. And the 2021 catch still lagged behind typical hauls from the 2000s, which were consistently close to 2 million pounds (907,000 kilograms) or more.

Predicting what the clam harvest will look like in 2022 is difficult, but the industry remains threatened by the growing presence of invasive green crabs, said Brian Beal a professor of marine ecology at the University of Maine at Machias. The crabs, which eat clams, are native to Europe and arrived in the U.S. about 200 years ago and have grown in population as waters have warmed.

“There seem to have been, relative to 2020, a ton more green crabs that settled," Beal said. "That’s not a good omen.”

One challenge of managing fisheries that are declining due to warming waters is that regulators rely on historical data to set quotas and other regulations, said Lisa Kerr, a senior research scientist with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland, Maine. Scientists and regulators are learning that some fish stocks just aren't capable of returning to the productivity level of 40 years ago, she said.

Back then, U.S. fishermen typically caught more than 100 million pounds (45.4 million kilograms) of Atlantic cod per year. Now, they usually catch less than 2 million pounds (907,000 kilograms), as overfishing and environmental changes have prevented the population from returning to historical levels.

The future of managing species that are in such bad shape might require accepting the possibility that fully rebuilding them is impossible, Kerr said.

“It's really a resetting of the expectations,” she said. “We're starting to see targets that are more in line, but under a lower overall target.”

___

Follow Patrick Whittle on Twitter: @pxwhittle

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Nick Robertson looks like he belongs in the NHL

    Nick Robertson's breakout two-goal performance against Dallas has Maple Leafs fans raving but the 21-year-old is also showing defensive grit and has struck up a good relationship with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.