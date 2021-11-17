Fisherman killed when boat hits old bridge supports in Tennessee river, officials say

A fisherman was killed in east Tennessee’s Clinch River when his boat collided with multiple supports from an old railroad bridge, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The angler was identified as 75-year-old Timothy Clark Byrn of White Springs, Florida, officials said in a news release.

It happened early Monday, Nov. 15, “at a railroad bridge upstream (from) Big Sycamore Creek,” officials said.

“Witnesses say Mr. Byrn left Lone Mountain Marina in an aluminum Bass Tracker boat around 8 a.m. and headed toward the main channel,” officials said. “A worker for Norfolk Southern railroad discovered the victim’s body in the water at the railroad bridge around 10:45 a.m. and called 911.”

Investigators suspect the accident occurred when “the boat struck an old concrete railroad bridge support that was exposed about one foot out of the water.”

“The boat then struck another concrete bridge support causing it to capsize and eject Mr. Byrn, who was not wearing a personal flotation device, into the water,” officials said.

A cause of death for Byrn was not provided as an investigation is ongoing.

Investigators say a hazard buoy was found at the site, indicating the concrete supports were marked as a danger to passing boaters.

Eerie ‘ghost boat’ removed from Georgia’s Lake Lanier. ‘Everyone can now rest easy’

Puppy jumps from capsizing boat into frigid water, then gets stuck under Alaska cliff

What do you do with 24,626 pounds of invasive carp? This Tennessee angler has a plan