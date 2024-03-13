Fisherman’s Hand Bitten Off After Being Attacked by Alligator on Golf Course: ‘His Hand Is Gone’

A 9-foot, 3-inch alligator bit off a man's hand on a Flordia golf course over the weekend

A Florida fisherman’s hand was bitten off by an alligator on a Leesburg, Fla. neighborhood golf-course pond on Sunday, reports Fox 35, the New York Post and Click Orlando.

The 9-foot, 3-inch alligator lunged at the victim, who had caught a fish in the pond, reports Fox 35.

Witness Ron Priest told the local Fox affiliate that the man had caught a fish. He explained that as the victim was on the ground, he was “facing the gator.” Priest explained that “the Gator got the guy in the hand, and the two rolled.”

Priest’s wife was one of two calls that reported the incident to 911. In one audio from the dispatch call, the caller is heard telling the dispatcher: “There is a gator attacking a man in my backyard,” adding, “Some people now have stopped in their golf carts!”

That same caller told the 911 dispatcher that the man was "moaning and groaning constantly" and walking around with blood on his hands.



Once the other person called in, the dispatcher asked, “Is this regarding a gator attack?”

“Yes, he took his hand off,” replied the second caller.

“Oh no, OK,” added the dispatcher. Then, in a panic, the caller said, “Hand is gone!”

After the alligator bit off the fisherman’s hand, the animal then abandoned the victim and the caught fish and went back into the pond, reports the New York Post.

Minutes after the 911 calls were made, a medical helicopter arrived and airlifted the man to an Orlando hospital, reports Fox 35. There was no update regarding his condition at the time of this publication.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the alligator was then trapped and removed from the pond, according to the New York Post.

Representatives for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Lake County Fire Rescue did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Tuesday.



