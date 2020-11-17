Stock up for the kiddos! Fisher Price toys are up to 40 percent on Amazon, but only for a few hours!
Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
I’m a mom of three young ones, and I can tell you that—hands down—Fisher Price toys are the best out there. They’re fun, adorable, and can stand up to repeated use from my kids (which is really saying something). These toys also last. Like, for decades. Not only do my children play with Fisher Price hand-me-downs from their older cousins, there are even some in the mix that were mine when I was little.
Well, Amazon has slashed prices on Fisher Price gear up to 40 percent today, and my holiday shopping heart is so happy. There are a bunch of great options to choose from, including the Code-a-pillar Twist for $25 (was $35)—have it, love it—Laugh & Learn Learning Kitchen for $25 (was $38), and a massive Buzz Lightyear robot for $29 (was $50).
Whether you have little ones at home or on your shopping list, this is a deal to take advantage of.
There are a lot of different toys on sale, and they’re all worth checking out (because, Fisher Price), but you definitely don’t want to miss these:
Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-pillar Twist
My oldest got this as a gift from his aunt years ago and he still uses it—when he can wrestle it away from his younger siblings. The caterpillar is an intro to early coding and problem solving: Each link on its back represents a different movement for the caterpillar. Little ones can mix and match to create 1,000 different patterns, songs, and lights.
Shop it: Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-pillar Twist, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Learning Kitchen
This little interactive kitchen is one of my toddler’s favorite toys. It features four play settings, including bilingual learning in English and Spanish, and more than 75 catchy songs, sounds, and phrases that cover letters, numbers, colors and shapes. It has two sides of play that include shape sorting, an on/off light switch, clock with roller and stove top. My personal favorite feature: It folds up for space-saving storage.
Shop it: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Learning Kitchen, $25 (was $38), amazon.com
Fisher-Price Imaginext Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear Robot
The Toy Story fan on your list will love playing with Buzz and his massive robot. The head-slash-cockpit detaches to form a spaceship they can launch, while the right arm is a projectile launcher. The left arm is a claw that can pick up bad guys and drop them in the jail in the robot’s left foot.
Shop it: Fisher-Price Imaginext Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear Robot, $29 (was $50), amazon.com
Thomas & Friends MINIS Engines, 20-Pack
As any good Thomas & Friends fan knows, you can never have too many trains. They’ll have a blast linking these together and creating a massive chain of trains. A nice perk: These little trains can roll along any surface.
Shop it: Thomas & Friends MINIS Engines, 20-Pack, $17 (was $26), amazon.com
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Stride-to-Ride Puppy
This is not your ordinary ride-along toy. This puppy’s head and ears wiggle as it’s pushed or ridden, and its nose and collar light up. It has more than 50 learning songs and phrases, and easily converts from a walker to a ride-on. It even has a shape-sorting side.
Shop it: Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Stride-to-Ride Puppy, $33 (was $50), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.