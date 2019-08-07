Fisher hits first home run as a Blue Jay after rough first impression

Derek Fisher had his first big Blue Jays moment on Wednesday. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

Derek Fisher’s first impression with Blue Jays fans was about as shaky as humanly possibly.

Not only did he enter Wednesday’s game with a 1-for-8 line in five appearances, his most famous play as a Blue Jay to date was taking a fly ball to his eye socket.

The newest Blue Jay @defish21 came clean about his outfield mishap to @jparencibia9. pic.twitter.com/W3Fw9T37g7 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) August 6, 2019

Beyond the rough start to his Blue Jays tenure, the two pitchers Toronto traded for him - Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini - helped the Astros put together a combined no-hitter in their collective debut. The trade for Fisher was widely unpopular in the first place, but that combination of factors did nothing to help matters.

Of course, none of this is the speedy outfielder’s fault. He didn’t choose the parameters of the trade that brought him to Toronto, a missed flyball could happen to anyone, and 1-for-8 isn’t even really a slump. Still, things quickly seemed to be adding up.

That’s why it must have come as some relief for the the 25-year-old that he was able to shift the narrative on Wednesday going deep off Rays southpaw Colin Poche.

Fisher’s opposite-field shot was impressive in its on right, beyond any narrative implications. The outfielder drove it at 105.9 mph off a lefty who’d held left-handed batters to a paltry .188/.212/.313 line coming into the game.

It’s going to take a couple more hits like that - and perhaps a couple of ugly Sanchez starts in Houston - for Fisher to get the Blue Jays faithful behind his presence on the team, but that two-run laser represents a fine first step.

