Fisher excels in debut, Canha 2 HRs, Mets rally past Phils

  • New York Mets pitcher Nate Fisher walks to the mound in a rain storm during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    1/10

    Mets Phillies Baseball

    New York Mets pitcher Nate Fisher walks to the mound in a rain storm during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets' Mark Canha reacts after hitting a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher David Robertson during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    2/10

    Mets Phillies Baseball

    New York Mets' Mark Canha reacts after hitting a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher David Robertson during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm hits a three-run hone run against New York Mets pitcher Jose Butto during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    3/10

    Mets Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm hits a three-run hone run against New York Mets pitcher Jose Butto during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Matt Vierling cannot reach a three-run home run by New York Mets' Mark Canha during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    4/10

    Mets Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Matt Vierling cannot reach a three-run home run by New York Mets' Mark Canha during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo, right, celebrates after hitting a home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyler Cyr during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    5/10

    Mets Phillies Baseball

    New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo, right, celebrates after hitting a home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyler Cyr during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets' Mark Canha, right, reacts past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    6/10

    Mets Phillies Baseball

    New York Mets' Mark Canha, right, reacts past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm reacts after hitting a three-run home run against New York Mets pitcher Jose Butto during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    7/10

    Mets Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm reacts after hitting a three-run home run against New York Mets pitcher Jose Butto during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets' Brett Baty, left, scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on a two-run single by Michael Perez during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    8/10

    Mets Phillies Baseball

    New York Mets' Brett Baty, left, scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on a two-run single by Michael Perez during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets' Jose Butto pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    9/10

    Mets Phillies Baseball

    New York Mets' Jose Butto pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm cannot hang on to a fielder's choice by New York Mets' Mark Canha during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    10/10

    Mets Phillies Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm cannot hang on to a fielder's choice by New York Mets' Mark Canha during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets pitcher Nate Fisher walks to the mound in a rain storm during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Mets' Mark Canha reacts after hitting a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher David Robertson during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm hits a three-run hone run against New York Mets pitcher Jose Butto during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Matt Vierling cannot reach a three-run home run by New York Mets' Mark Canha during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo, right, celebrates after hitting a home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyler Cyr during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Mets' Mark Canha, right, reacts past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm reacts after hitting a three-run home run against New York Mets pitcher Jose Butto during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Mets' Brett Baty, left, scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on a two-run single by Michael Perez during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New York Mets' Jose Butto pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm cannot hang on to a fielder's choice by New York Mets' Mark Canha during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AARON BRACY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Mets
    New York Mets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alec Bohm
    Alec Bohm
    American professional baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Taijuan Walker
    Taijuan Walker
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jeff McNeil
    Jeff McNeil
    American baseball player currently playing for the New York Mets (1992-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Trevor May
    Trevor May
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Connor Brogdon
    Connor Brogdon
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mets reliever Nate Fisher pitched three scoreless innings in his major league debut after working at a Nebraska bank a year ago, Mark Canha hit two homers and drove in five runs and New York rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Sunday.

Canha's second homer was a go-ahead, two-run drive in the ninth inning. Brandon Nimmo hit a solo homer two batters later for the NL East leaders.

The Mets took three of four in the series to finish the regular season with a 14-5 mark against the Phillies. New York upped its lead over second-place Atlanta to four games.

Fisher allowed one hit while striking out one and walking two. The 26-year-old lefty was working at the First National Bank of Omaha in his hometown last year before resuming his professional baseball career.

Alec Bohm hit a pair of three-run homers and Jean Segura also went deep for the Phillies, who have lost four of five. Philadelphia entered second in the NL wild-card race.

The Mets trailed 8-7 before Jeff McNeil led off the ninth with a double against David Robertson (3-1) and Canha hit his 10th home run. Canha had tied the game at 7-all in the seventh with a three-run shot off Connor Brogdon.

Nimmo gave the Mets a 10-8 lead with a drive off Tyler Cyr.

Edwin Diaz ended his scoreless inning streak, but pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 28th save in 31 chances. Diaz, who hadn't surrendered a run since June 22 over 21 innings, allowed Nick Maton's sacrifice fly that pulled Philadelphia within a run.

Diaz struck out Darick Hall looking with runners on first and second to end it.

The game was delayed 46 minutes by rain, which halted play in the bottom of the sixth.

Segura, pinch-hitting for Matt Vierling, led off the eighth by homering off Trevor May (2-0) to put Philadelphia ahead 8-7.

Mets starter José Buttó allowed seven runs on nine hits in four innings in his major league debut. Buttó took the place of Taijuan Walker, who left his Aug. 16 start with back spasms but is not expected to need a stint on the injured list.

Philadelphia’s first five baserunners against Buttó reached base, with the first of Bohm’s three-run homers doing the biggest damage in the Phillies’ four-run first inning.

Bohm set a career high with six RBIs in his second multi-homer game.

LEAVING THE BANK

After going undrafted out of the University of Nebraska, Fisher pitched in 12 games at Single-A for the Mariners organization in 2019. Fisher was released and worked for a year as a commercial credit analyst at the First National Bank of Omaha, where he had interned in college. He rejoined the Mariners organization in 2021 and pitched in 21 games in the minors, making it all the way to Triple-A. This season with the Mets organization, he was 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 12 games at Double-A Binghamton and 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 12 games at Triple-A Syracuse before his call-up.

LOVING THE BANK

Marte continued his hitting tear at Citizens Bank Park. He went 3 for 5 with a double and RBI and is now batting .399 with 17 doubles, five homers and 18 RBIs in 35 career games in Philadelphia.

STILL STREAKING

Nick Castellanos had a pair of singles to up his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Stephen Nogosek (left oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day IL. Nogosek felt discomfort after tossing 1 ⅔ scoreless innings of relief in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Phillies. … C Tomás Nido, on the COVID-related IL since Aug. 15, could return on Thursday when the Mets open a four-game home series against Colorado. … 3B Eduardo Escobar (strained left oblique) is on target to be back on Friday against the Rockies. … Walker could return to the mound as early as Tuesday against the Yankees.

Phillies: OF Bryce Harper (broken left thumb) likely will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday or Wednesday. Harper, who has been out since June 25, is expected to take on-field batting practice in Philadelphia on Monday. … RHP Seranthony Domínguez (right triceps tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day IL. … RHP Corey Knebel’s season is over after being diagnosed with a tear in his right shoulder capsule. Knebel, who was placed on the IL on Aug. 15 with a right lat strain, will get stem cell treatment in hopes of avoiding surgery. RHP Tyler Cyr was called up from Triple-A to fill a spot in the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (9-2, 2.15) takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night for the start of a two-game series at the Yankees, who send RHP Domingo German (1-2, 4.45) to the hill.

Phillies: Open a four-game home series against Cincinnati on Monday night, with Phillies RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 4.50) facing RHP Luis Cessa (3-1, 5.50).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Sagging Yankees win for just 10th time in 30 games, top Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O'Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th time in 30 games since the All-Star break. They top the division by eight games over Toronto. After New York's frustra

  • Disc golfers oppose city's plan to remove temporary course at North Glenmore Park

    Members of the Calgary Disc Golf Club are asking the city to rethink its decision to remove a temporary course in North Glenmore Park by the end of October. The course near the Glenmore Reservoir was installed in 2021 to provide additional outdoor recreation space during the pandemic. With many Calgarians returning to travel and other activities, the city says the pressure on the park system isn't the same. "A temporary amenity doesn't require full engagement with a community, which helped provi

  • Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 rookies to target

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon makes the case for Chris Olave, Drake London and Breece Hall as the top NFL rookies to target in your fantasy draft.

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • The good, bad and ugly of the Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule

    Amit Mann analyzes the rest periods, road heavy months and tough stretches of the Toronto Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule.